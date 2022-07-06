Crowds of people gathered at Fleischer Park in Nogales on Monday to enjoy a summer afternoon of music and food, and to celebrate a typical but unique Fourth of July.
It was a typical Independence Day in that it included many of the usual trappings, from people decked out in patriotic attire to a fireworks display filling the sky with bursts of red, white and blue. It was unique in that it marked the first time since 2019 that the community was able to celebrate July 4 together.
“It feels awesome to be back. We needed it,” said Monica Flores, a 29-year-old Nogalian. “The children have a lot of fun. I’ve seen lots of familiar faces from years past. The last two years we’ve celebrated alone and now the whole family is together here.”
Nogales’ July 4 celebration, which normally consists of a parade, a picnic-style social gathering and a fireworks display at the park, was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The fireworks returned in 2021, but not the parade or picnic.
Under the theme of “Together Again,” this year's festivities began Monday morning with a parade that started at the southern end of Morley Avenue and traveled north to Memorial Park. Beneath the already-warm sun, young gymnasts and taekewondo students kicked and jumped their way up the street, flanked by hundreds of families who'd come to watch the brief parade.
The festivities were scheduled to resume at 4 p.m. at Fleischer Park – almost the precise moment when a powerful monsoon storm hit the city with torrential rains and tree-toppling winds. But the storm passed quickly, the sun came out and people began streaming onto a field surrounded by vendor booths and stage.
“We’ve had some worse storms than this, and we’ve survived them,” Mayor Arturo Garino said.
Equipped with lawn chairs and tents, attendees set up mini-camps as children of all ages blew bubbles and sprayed each other with silly string. Families and friends mingled throughout the park; the aroma of carne asada and caramelized onions from the surrounding food trucks filling the air.
From the stage, Charlie Slack Band, the Oki Roki Band and Nightlife cranked out familiar favorites like James Brown’s “I Feel Good,” as well as Latin pop and classic rock.
Members of the Dominguez family said they had put together a DIY July 4 celebration during the previous two years, when the community events were on hold. They bought fireworks from Walmart, grilled burgers and hotdogs at their home, and “just hung out.”
However, attending the party at Fleischer Park had become a yearly tradition for the family, and they were happy to be back on Monday.
“We used to come every year. The truth is we’ve missed it,” said Nena Dominguez, who was among three generations of family members gathered around a picnic blanket. “We’ve missed the camaraderie. As you know, it’s only once a year. We’re happy that is happening again.”
For some, like sisters Anelas and Aldina Hanessian, the return of the festival was a homecoming that brought back childhood memories of past Fourth of July celebrations.
“We don't live here anymore but we’re from here. We grew up here. We’re here visiting our parents… We remember coming when we were smaller. It's kind of like old times,” Anelas said.
For others, like 28-year-old Edgar Medrano, the day was spent creating new memories. He recently moved to Nogales from Nogales, Sonora, and Monday was the first time he attended a Fourth of July celebration.
“This is very much a family event, and a very important date,” Medrano said as he tossed a ball back and forth with his son. “This is my first year here in the United States and this is the first time I’ve come to an event like this.”
The festivities reached their climax starting with a saxophone performance of the national anthem by Charlie Slack, followed by a fireworks display that bathed the audience in a multicolored light.
As the pyrotechnics lit up the sky, songs ranging from the theme to “The Avengers” and Katy Perry’s “Firework,” to classics such as “God Bless the USA'' by Lee Greenwood and Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom,” blasted from the p.a. system.