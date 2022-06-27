Full-fledged Independence Day celebrations are set to return to Nogales and Patagonia for the first time in three years next week.
'Together Again' in Nogales
The City of Nogales cancelled its July 4 festivities in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then held a fireworks-only event in 2021. But this year, the traditional parade, picnic and pyrotechnics are all back on tap as part of a celebration planned under the theme of “Together Again.”
According to a schedule of events provided by the Parks and Recreation Department, the festivities begin with a parade downtown beginning at 10 a.m. It will start at the U.S.-Mexico border on Morley Avenue and travel north to Memorial Park.
The festivities pick up again starting at 4 p.m. with a Fourth of July festival at Fleischer Field on Hohokam Drive. There will be food vendors and other booths, as well as a lineup of live musical entertainment that includes the Charlie Slack Band (4-5:15 p.m.), the Oki Roki Band (5:30-7 p.m.) and Nightlife (7:30-8:25 p.m.).
A DJ will provide music during the breaks between bands.
At 8:30 p.m., the mayor will address the crowd, followed by a playing of the national anthem. Next comes a 28-minute fireworks display.
The party will continue afterward until 11 p.m., with Nightlife once again taking the stage.
Hohokam Drive will be closed to through traffic throughout the event, with turnabouts in front of the Public Works Building to the south, and at Mariposa recycling to the north.
Limited handicap parking will be available at Fleischer Field. A shuttle service (Nogales Rides) will be available throughout the event for those parking farther away.
Plans in Patagonia
The Town of Patagonia held a July 4 parade and fireworks show in 2021 after curtailing all Independence Day events in 2020. This year, the town is bringing a mid-day social gathering on the Town Park back into the mix.
Patagonia’s parade starts at 11 a.m., setting out from the high school, heading west into town on State Route 82/Naugle Avenue, and looping back on McKeown Avenue.
“If you wish to participate in the parade, bring a float, bike, horse, truck, old car or walk in the parade!” the town said in an announcement.
A rule banning the spraying of water or throwing of water balloons at parade participants – once a tradition in Patagonia – will be enforced, the town said.
Food trucks will be at the Town Park during the day, and people are encouraged to bring chairs and set up canopies. As of Monday, the town hadn’t decided whether grilling would be permitted.
A fireworks show begins at dusk, weather permitting.
There are no July 4 festivities planned in Tubac this year, according to the Tubac Chamber of Commerce and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.