A familiar face is back at Nogales City Hall after Mayor Arturo Garino brought in a new executive assistant last month.
Diana Cruz was hired on Jan. 27, earning an annual salary of $38,143, according to city Human Resources Director Carmen Fuentes. Cruz served as executive assistant for two-plus years during Garino’s first four-year mayoral term, which ran from 2011 through 2014.
She left the job weeks after former Mayor John Doyle took office in January 2015. Doyle eventually cycled through 10 different executive assistants during his four years as mayor.
Cruz’s salary is the same pay rate that former executive assistant Liza Montiel earned during her nearly 11-month tenure at Mayor’s Office. Montiel voluntarily resigned from the post on Nov. 15, 2019 according to John Kissinger, the deputy city manager.
In a recent profile published by the Border Eco online magazine, Montiel said that she plans to run for city council.