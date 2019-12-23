A well-known locally owned Nogales coffee/sandwich shop has closed its doors, just five months after moving to a new location.
Gariola’s Coffee & Deli announced in a post to its Facebook page on Monday that it had “permanently closed for business,” effective Dec. 20.
The decision to close came “after careful consideration of all options to continue our service to you, our most valued customers,” owners Gustavo and Claudia Acosta wrote in a letter posted to the page. “Unfortunately, all options have not yielded the results we hoped for, and we have come to this decision with a heavy heart.”
After eight years at North Grand Avenue and Country Club Drive, the Acostas relocated the eatery earlier this year to 1881 N. Mastick Way off Mariposa Road and re-opened in July. The landlord of Gariola’s former location had different plans in mind for the property, Claudia Acosta told the NI at the time, which drove her family to seek new alternatives for their business.
At their new location on Mastick Way, the Acostas continued to offer the same menu of breakfast and lunch bagels, wraps, sandwiches, baked potatoes, pastries and self-roasted coffee.
However, unlike their previous digs, the new site was too small to offer sit-down dining, so they focused on drive-through, take-out and catering services.
“We hope that our service from Gariola Coffee and Deli has made a positive impression in each and every one of its valued customers, as we would like nothing more than to know we made a positive difference in our community during the time we served you,” the Acostas wrote in the letter posted to Facebook.