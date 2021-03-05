By the end of last year, gas prices in the local area had reached shocking lows, with most stations selling a gallon of 87-octane unleaded for less than $2. Now, just a few months later, at least one station has crossed the $3 mark and others are selling at almost that price.
The average price for a regular gallon at pumps in Santa Cruz County on Thursday was $2.97, according to data from AAA. The Fastrip on the corner of Mariposa Road and Grand Avenue, which often features the cheapest price in town, was offering a gallon for $2.81. The Shell station on the corner of Terrace Avenue and Crawford Street was at $3.19.
The upward swing at local gas stations mirrors prices around the state and the nation. In Arizona, average regular fuel prices have shot up from a low of around $2.20 in December to $2.89 on Thursday, according to data from GasBuddy. Across the country, a mid-December low of around $2.15 per gallon was up to $2.74 by Thursday.
Aldo Vazquez, a spokesman for AAA Arizona, said that the latest price surge is primarily due to increases in the cost of crude oil.
“That’s the biggest factor at the moment,” he said.
The higher prices are bad news for local drivers and they aren’t good for the folks running local gas stations, either. Lupita Gallego, manager of the Chevron franchise on Grand Avenue north of Frank Reed Road, said she’s seen gas sales drop and more people carpooling.
Gallego added that the extra money consumers pay isn’t going to station managers like her – she generally charges a 3- or 4-cent markup on the price she paid for the gas.
“It’s just the price itself went up,” she said. “And it’s going up daily, so every day we’ve got to see how much it cost us, so we raise the price.”
Vazquez noted another factor that’s been propelling prices upward since December: An increased demand for gas due to optimistic economic forecasts following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
And, more recently, the winter weather hitting the midwest and Texas caused hiccups in the energy supply chain and knocked out some domestic oil production. Vazquez said domestic oil usually accounts for 83 percent of the nation’s consumption, but recently that figure was down to 68 percent.
In Maricopa and Pinal counties, the domestic supply shortage meant some gas stations’ tanks ran dry, Vazquez added. But Gallego said she had secured purchases in advance, so her customers in Nogales wouldn’t be left without gas at her station.
While the recent price surge came on quickly, analysts say the higher prices are probably here to stay.
In a news release, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan wrote that the national price average was likely to reach $3 by Memorial Day, May 31. That’s because a group of oil-producing companies finished a meeting on Thursday with an agreement that generally extends cuts to oil production implemented last year.
Vazquez said that increased fuel demand due to the reopening of the economy means prices probably won’t return to the low levels seen in late 2020 anytime soon. But he said March might turn out to be the priciest month of this year, with prices potentially settling once domestic energy infrastructure is back up-and-running.