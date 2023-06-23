Preparations are in flux for the jury trial of George Alan Kelly – a Kino Springs resident accused of murdering a Mexican citizen in January.
Kelly’s trial is set for Sept. 6 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
In the meantime, Kelly’s defense attorney, along with county prosecutors, will proceed through the case’s discovery phase, unearthing and exchanging information. Discovery can encompass a variety of materials, including police reports, expert testimonies and witness statements.
And according to the County Attorney’s Office, one key witness – Kelly’s own wife – remains inaccessible for an interview with prosecutors.
“No interview has been scheduled. If the court is planning on proceeding on Sept. 6, we need to interview her now,” said Chief Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley, addressing Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink during a hearing on Wednesday.
Kelly’s second-degree murder charge stems from his Jan. 30 arrest, after he led authorities to 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen Buitimea’s body on his ranch. Prosecutors allege that Kelly fired the shot that killed Cuen Buitimea, though Kelly has maintained his innocence, asserting that he’d only fired defensive warning shots.
On May 17, Kelly’s wife was served with subpoena papers within the county courthouse. The subpoena, however, ordered Kelly’s wife to be present at her husband’s September trial.
Hunley said prosecutors have been attempting to serve Kelly’s wife with an additional subpoena – one that would require her to be interviewed before the trial. Those efforts, she said, have fallen flat.
“I will tell the court that we have tried in the past to serve a subpoena at the Kelly residence,” Hunley said Wednesday. “Mr. Kelly has refused to allow her to come to the gate, and has told law enforcement that he has to call his attorney first.”
Defense Attorney Brenna Larkin, who represents George Alan Kelly, told the court on Wednesday that Kelly’s wife had been experiencing medical issues, including anxiety.
“She’s not unwilling to do an interview,” Larkin said. “She was just asking for some additional time, to be able to get her health back on track.”
Larkin added that prosecutors had requested to speak with Kelly’s wife in person – something generally standard for witness interviews.
“(Wanda Kelly) also possibly requested maybe doing it by phone, or having some way that they could accommodate what’s going on with her,” Larkin said.
If a witness cannot be reached for an interview, under some circumstances, the individual can be taken into custody. Speaking Wednesday, Hunley noted that she could request a material witness warrant to execute that method.
“I would really not want to do that. I think that would be a very harsh result,” Hunley said. “But we’ve tried multiple times to serve her in the past.”
Ultimately, Fink granted a motion ensuring that the County Attorney’s Office was permitted to serve a subpoena on Wanda Kelly for the pre-trial interview.
“You’ve kind of fired a shot across their bow about what you can do, or what you think they can do if she doesn’t cooperate or if Mr. Kelly doesn’t cooperate,” Fink told Hunley.
Trial continuance denied
Already, Fink has denied a continuance motion from the defense, which would have allowed the trial to start at a later date.
Then, on Wednesday, Fink denied a continuance motion from the prosecution as well.
Addressing Fink that afternoon, Hunley said she’d requested a continuance to allow both the prosecution and defense more time to analyze certain forensic test results.
Currently, Hunley said, the County Attorney’s Office is planning to contract an out-of-state expert to examine certain evidence.
“We have plans for him to come to Arizona to complete some additional testing,” she told Fink.
During a meeting held Tuesday morning, the County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with RJ Lee Group, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based forensics lab and consulting firm. The firm will examine evidence including “gunshot residue,” provide consultation, and testify in the Kelly case, according to the professional services contract.
The county plans to pay the firm $350 per sample, $175 per control, and $2,400 per day of testimony at Superior Court, according to the contract.
During the same meeting, the supervisors approved another professional services agreement with WD Forensics, Inc., a consulting firm that focuses specifically on shooting events. Under that contract, the county will pay $325 per hour for services that could include a shooting reconstruction related to the Kelly case.
Some of the testing, Hunley said, will involve examination of the weapon itself, including its functionality, the point of aim when the gun was fired, and point of entry.
Due to a combination of logistical factors, Hunley said, the entirety of the testing will not be completed until late July or early August. By then, she said, the prosecution and defense will have mere weeks to prepare for the Sept. 6 trial date.
“That’s going to be really tight on a 30-day time frame. And for the defense to be able to appropriately get that information, analyze it, and get us their response of information,” Hunley said. “So that we all have time to be prepared for this very significant trial.”
Larkin agreed with Hunley’s request, noting that she was consulting with her own respective experts in light of the trial.
Fink noted that many of the issues seemed to stem from the fact that while Kelly had already been charged, the investigation into his actions had not been completed.
“The (County Attorney’s Office) had an option in this case, as to whether or not to investigate the case and then charge the case,” he pointed out.
Ultimately, Fink denied the continuance motion for the time being, setting the trial – for now – on Sept. 6.
“I think this is still doable,” he said. “Certainly if I determine closer to the trial date that it just simply is impossible and not doable, then I’ll hear a motion to continue again. But at this point, I’m not convinced that it’s not doable.”