The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death on Friday of a 7-year-old girl who fell out of a moving pickup truck in Tumacacori.
Her 9-year-old brother, who was also riding in the bed of the truck, witnessed the incident but was uninjured, according to Sheriff Antonio Estrada.
“It’s very sad, tragic and unfortunate,” Estrada said, adding that there didn’t appear to be any negligence on the part of the driver, the father of the siblings.
However, the case is under investigation and Estrada declined to provide further information or identify the family involved.
“As the investigation proceeds, we will be able to provide more information,” he said.
The 911 call came in at about 5:30 p.m. from a bystander who did not know exactly what had happened, but witnessed the commotion and realized it was an emergency that needed to be reported, Estrada said.
He said the truck was transporting hay in the vicinity of Santa Gertrudis Lane, “and apparently, the children had asked their father if they could ride in the back” with the bales.