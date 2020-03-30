Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday issued a stay-at-home order for Arizona residents as part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
It takes effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.
The order, which the Governor’s Office is calling “Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected,” does not force residents to forego all out-of-home activities, but instructs them to “limit their time away from their place of residence or property,” according to a news release.
And the order does not apply to a list of businesses and other public operations the governor previously defined as “essential,” such as public health facilities and businesses involved in the production, distribution and sale of food.
“It’s important to emphasize that there are no plans to shut down grocery stores. People should continue to buy what you need for a week’s worth of groceries,” Ducey said in the news release in an effort to discourage the type of panic-buying that has left store shelves bare.
Under the governor’s order, Arizonans are expected to stay at home, except for the following circumstances:
• To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;
• For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or
• To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;
• And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.
More details to come