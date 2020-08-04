A Patagonia man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Grand Avenue in Nogales.
German Lorta, 41, was the driver of a southbound vehicle that crashed near the intersection with 3rd Street, the Nogales Police Department said.
Lorta died at the scene and his passenger, 35-year-old Jaqueline Maynard, also of Patagonia, was transported to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson. She was reportedly in critical but stable condition as of early Tuesday afternoon.
NPD officers arrived at the crash scene just after 6 a.m. and were still investigating the cause as of early afternoon.