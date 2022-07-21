A Willcox-based service provider, in partnership with Santa Cruz County, was awarded approximately $2 million in grant funding to bring fiber internet to Patagonia.
The grant to Valley TeleCom Group was one of 20 awarded through the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program, funded by $100 million received under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act.
The program allocated a total of $75.7 million to 14 awardees in rural counties and $23.6 million to six awardees in urban counties, spurring $112.8 million in local matching funds, the Arizona Commerce Authority said in a July 12 news release.
The so-called Patagonia Regional Broadband Project will cost a little more than $2.1, with Valley TeleCom contributing matching funds of $210,359, the company said in its own news release.
The project will cover 1.26 square miles bringing access to fiber internet to 633 residential structures and businesses within the project footprint, Valley TeleCom said, adding that the project will be “100 percent fiber optic internet with the ability to operate at gigabit speeds.”
During a Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting in January, a Valley TeleCom representative spoke of a project costing more than $10.1 million that would allow 1,482 homes in Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin to set up internet connections.
In its recent news release, the company called the Patagonia Regional Broadband Project “the first phase of a multi-phase approach to build out a middle mile network and provide fiber to the home and businesses to the most rural areas of Santa Cruz County.”
The larger plan builds on a feasibility study commissioned by the county in 2020, Valley TeleCom said.
“For Santa Cruz County and its local communities to successfully execute its economic plan and achieve future economic goals, high speed broadband must be available and affordable to support business development, health care advancements and improve higher education opportunities in the area,” it said.