A Willcox-based service provider, in partnership with Santa Cruz County, was awarded approximately $2 million in grant funding to bring fiber internet to Patagonia.

The grant to Valley TeleCom Group was one of 20 awarded through the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program, funded by $100 million received under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act.



