The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County will see several improvements made to its building after county officials secured a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to fund the project.
The County Board of Supervisors last week approved an agreement with the club and the City of Nogales, stating that it will be fully responsible for funding the improvement project at the facility located on 590 N. Tyler St.
“In rotation, the county, the City of Nogales and the Town of Patagonia take turns finding projects and making applications for our regional account for the CDBG program,” Mary Dahl, the county’s former community development director, told the NI on Friday.
She added that the county had received nearly $177,000 in block grant funding for the Boys and Girls Club improvement project.
According to the club’s director, Vicki Barden, the project involves installing a drop-down ceiling in the old part of the club that used to be a National Guard Armory. She said that, with no ceiling or insulation above the space, “it’s very, very loud.”
The plan for a new ceiling highlighted two more needs: a new HVAC system and insulation. “One thing just kind of led to another,” Barden said.
In an email to the board of supervisors, Dahl explained that since the Boys and Girls Club facility is a city-owned building, it’s necessary for the affected parties to enter into an agreement to define their individual and shared responsibilities.
On Friday, Dahl told the NI that the county had previously begun the bidding process for finding a contractor, but the interested parties had requested more specifics on the desired improvement plans to more forward with bids.
The timetable for the project is still to be determined.
Santa Cruz County also received two other block grants to cover equipment for the Nogales Community Development commercial kitchen on Morley Avenue, as well as a design plan for renovations at the 1904 Historic Courthouse courtroom.
Both of those projects have already been fulfilled, Dahl said, and closed under their budgeted expenses.
“We are anticipating that the Boys and Girls project will probably exceed our budgeted amount,” Dahl said. “So we are in the process of requesting an amendment with the state to transfer the funds that were allocated to the courthouse and the commercial kitchen projects to the Boys and Girls Club.”
She said that any additional expenses that the county may incur from the project still “remains to be seen.”
Still, she was confident that the project will get done.
Asked what the eventual benefit for the Boys and Girls Club will be, Barden said: “Better heating and cooling, and a better environment for the kids and staff.”
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark.)