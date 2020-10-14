The Nogales City Council approved a handful of grants last week that will send more than $190,000 to the police department for equipment purchases.
The largest chunk comes from the Operation Stonegarden program, which is set to give the Nogales Police Department $149,000 to buy 14 new radios. Stonegarden is a federal program that pays local law enforcement for overtime and equipment-related expenses that relate to border and immigration enforcement.
The radios “will be used to further the Department of Homeland Security and the Nogales Police Department efforts and goals in identifying and preventing terrorism,” according to city council documents.
The smallest slice of the money will go to perhaps the most surprising use: buying riot control gear for NPD. A total of $4,600 from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office will purchase 10 riot helmets with face shields, 10 riot shields and 10 batons.
The gear is needed “due to demonstrators shutting down ports of entry in an attempt to disrupt operations because of their immigration views,” as well as disruption of U.S. Border Patrol operations and the potential for violence at Black Lives Matter and anti-Black Lives Matter protests, NPD wrote in grant documents.
At the Oct. 7 meeting, Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. questioned why the equipment was necessary in Nogales.
“What is the purpose of this crowd riot control?” he asked. “Are you just looking for something to be prepared for?”
“I just don’t see that happening here in Nogales, not that it can’t happen,” Varona added.
John Kissinger, the acting city manager and a former police chief, said the gear is “standard equipment that most police departments have.”
“We would never buy this type of equipment to purposely go incite some kind of problem,” he said. “It is to be prepared in case there’s any type of civil (unrest).”
Another $22,000 from the AG’s Office will buy an electronic message board, which NPD said could help officers redirect waiting traffic when a port of entry is closed.
And $14,000 from the state Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will buy radar guns and pay for overtime for officers on traffic enforcement details.
The goal of the grant is to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries and deaths, NPD wrote in grant documents. NPD also justified the funding by writing that drivers from Mexico have different driving habits and aren’t always familiar with local traffic rules.