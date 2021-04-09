The water at Peña Blanca Lake west of Rio Rico is looking unusually green these days. But the Coronado National Forest says it’s nothing for recreationists to be concerned about.
“The green color is probably just a natural process ongoing there, a natural algae bloom with the onset of warm weather,” said Heidi Schewel, spokeswoman for the CNF, which manages the recreation area at the lake.
Most algae are harmless to fish and wildlife, and are a source of food for fish and other aquatic species, Schewel said.
Still, too much of an algae bloom resulting from high nutrient concentrations can lead to eutrophication, in which runoff causes such dense growth of plant life that it reduces oxygen for water-borne animal life.
However, Schewel said, “We don’t believe the lake is being impacted by any human-caused nutrient overloads at this time,” and she noted that the lake is always a little murky.
Peña Blanca Lake supports a lot of duckweed, which also makes the surface appear green, Schewel noted.
A CNF biologist was planning to visit the lake this week, though an update on their finding wasn’t available as of press time on Thursday.