U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva this week called on federal authorities to hold community input forums regarding the recent deployment of a Border Patrol surveillance blimp in Nogales.
The blimp, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection says will provide 24/7 surveillance, was deployed in Nogales starting June 20, with no advance notice to the community or local elected leaders. CBP finally issued a news release about the blimp on June 22 after the Nogales International began asking for comment.
Even so, Grijalva (D-Tucson) wrote in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus, “CBP’s only statement on the deployment failed to address residents’ well-founded concerns over invasion of privacy,” adding that “Border surveillance technologies have been used to track residents of border regions and impede their rights while being justified as ‘humane’ mechanisms for immigration enforcement.”
The letter was dated July 5.
CBP said it plans to deploy 17 border surveillance blimps “throughout multiple sectors this fiscal year.” The one in Nogales is the first to be installed in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which covers all of Arizona’s border region except for the area around Yuma.
In his letter to Mayorkas and Magnus, Grijalva wrote:
“As U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Program Management Office Directorate continues to operate and expand Persistent Ground Surveillance System Aerostat blimp’s in Arizona, I urge you to hold public forums to ensure local governments, Tribal officials, migrant rights and civil rights experts, and local residents have an opportunity to hear from CBP about these types of border surveillance technologies, provide the opportunity for stakeholders to express their concerns, and protect the privacy and civil rights of all impacted communities.”
In a statement provided to the NI on June 30, Grijalva said he was urging the Biden administration to “expeditiously remove this blimp from our border community.” His July 5 letter to Mayorkas and Magnus did not specifically call for the blimp’s removal.
It remains to be seen if Grijalva’s complaints will have any effect CBP’s blimp deployment program.
In February 2019, the congressman sent a letter to two top Trump administration officials urging them to remove the concertina wire that Army troops had strung along the border fence in downtown Nogales at CBP’s behest. However, the wire has remained in place, even after President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office in 2021.