Big chain stores in Nogales like Walmart and Safeway are stocked with their typically abundant supply of Halloween candy, with aisles or special sections set up specifically to hold the numerous bags of individually packaged candy meant to feed trick-or-treaters.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a crimp on many people’s plans for trick-or-treating or spooky-themed parties, not all local retailers are following the same path.
At Food City in downtown Nogales, where overall sales have been down significantly from previous years, this Halloween season is looking like “quite the opposite” of those in the past, said Daniel Zuniga, the store’s general manager.
“Our forecasting for Halloween is minimal, so we’re probably doing half of what we did last year as far as merchandising,” Zuniga said, adding that he believes social distancing guidelines will have an effect on the number of kids who go out to trick-or-treat this year.
But at Garrett’s Supermarket in Rio Rico, owner Ray Garrett ordered the same amount of Halloween merchandise as previous years, despite the ambivalent environment surrounding Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The store has been meeting its usual numbers in regard to its general sales, Garrett said, so he didn’t see a need to adjust differently for Halloween.
“We are expecting the same, so we ordered for the same,” Garrett told the NI on Tuesday adding: “We’d rather have too much than not enough because candy is a very popular item and anything we have left after Halloween, we’re going to sell anyway.”
At Villa’s Market, owner Sergio Aurelio Villa said there’s been no change this year. Villa has never adjusted the merchandise at his Nogales grocery stores during the Halloween season, he said, considering that not many of his customers go there in search of those products.
Zuniga, the manager at Food City, noted that most of his customers are Mexican citizens. He attributed the decrease in overall sales, at least in part, to fewer people visiting the store due to the travel restrictions in place at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Still, he expressed hope for improvement during the approaching end-of-year holiday season, which both he and Garrett said is the best season for local grocers.
“We’ve been waiting for the border to open for the past three months,” Zuniga said. “If the border restrictions are lifted, perhaps that will get us to some of the numbers that we’re expecting.”