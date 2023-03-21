Tower

A CBP camera tower east of Kino Springs.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

U.S. Customs and Border Protection currently has more than 20 surveillance towers positioned around Santa Cruz County, with several others capable of monitoring parts of the county from outside its boundaries, according to a new interactive map published by a digital rights organization.

The map and dataset released Monday shows 290 surveillance towers installed by CBP along the entire U.S.-Mexico border. It also shows 47 locations CBP has proposed for its next round of towers, and it plots the locations of automated license plate readers installed at Border Patrol checkpoints.

