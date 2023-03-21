U.S. Customs and Border Protection currently has more than 20 surveillance towers positioned around Santa Cruz County, with several others capable of monitoring parts of the county from outside its boundaries, according to a new interactive map published by a digital rights organization.
The map and dataset released Monday shows 290 surveillance towers installed by CBP along the entire U.S.-Mexico border. It also shows 47 locations CBP has proposed for its next round of towers, and it plots the locations of automated license plate readers installed at Border Patrol checkpoints.
The data was compiled using public records, satellite imagery, road trips and “even exploration in virtual reality,” according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco-based organization that bills itself as the leading nonprofit organization defending civil liberties in the digital world.
Of the towers plotted within the boundaries of Santa Cruz County, EFF classified 12 as Remote Video Surveillance Systems, or RVSS. “These structures from vendor General Dynamics are most commonly, but not exclusively, found near the border fence,” the organization said.
The dozen RVSSs identified in the local area are all in and immediately around Nogales.
Another 10 structures in the county are labelled as Integrated Fixed Towers (IFT), built by Elbit Systems of America, part of an Israeli corporation.
Three IFTs on the map are in the Coronado National Forest east/southeast of Peña Blanca Lake. An additional IFT on the west side of Interstate 19 is mapped at approximately one mile north/northwest of Tucson. Two more IFTs stand just outside county limits to the west.
East of Nogales and I-19, the map shows a row of five towers stretching from near Kino Springs to the San Rafael Valley, all within approximately two miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. Another tower is plotted in the western foothills of the Patagonia Mountains, approximately four miles north of the border and four miles east of the airport.
A string of five more towers stretch from just east of the Santa Cruz-Cochise County line to the western flank of the Huachuca Mountains.
RVSSs and ITVs can both reportedly detect a person up to 7.5 miles away, though ranges may vary “depending on the particular regional requirement,” EFF said.
The organization said it had collected and published the tower information “to provide researchers with the tools they need to analyze the impact of U.S. border security policy.” It also mentioned the “troubled history” of surveillance towers along the border, as well as the “massive expansion” of the technology planned by CBP.
After CBP removed a surveillance blimp from Nogales at the start of 2023, barely six months after it was first launched, the agency acknowledged that it was de-emphasizing its blimp plans and focusing on other technology, such as surveillance towers.
“Currently, CBP’s U.S. Border Patrol has successfully deployed 195 Autonomous Surveillance Towers (AST) with more than 80 additional planned for deployment, 256 Remote Video Surveillance System – Upgrades (RVSS-U), and 75 RVSS Legacy sensor towers will be upgraded in fiscal year 2023,” the statement said.
CBP did not immediately respond to an email Monday seeking comment on EFF’s decision to publish the locations of the towers, or the veracity of the information published.