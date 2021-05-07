A group comprised of local residents and nonprofit organizations, in collaboration with the Town of Patagonia, is leading a study that examines the economy in Santa Cruz County with an emphasis on the nature-based sector.
The project, called the Santa Cruz County Economic Study with a Focus on the Nature-Based Restorative Economy, will take a look at the sector’s economic role in the community with the goal of creating projections for the next 30 years.
“We started looking at the county broadly and recognized that nobody really understood what our role was with the economy of Santa Cruz County,” said Chuck Klingenstein, a Patagonia resident and retiree who’s now serving as the group chair and planner. “We’re trying to understand how important that sector is in the entire economy of Santa Cruz County.”
The group behind the study includes organizations such as the Nature Conservancy, Borderlands Restoration Network, Tucson Audubon Society and the Sky Islands Tourism Association, among others.
The Town of Patagonia, which signed a memorandum of understanding to take part in the effort, serves as the administrative organization that collects donations and administers the official documents related to the work.
The different entities came together last fall to brainstorm the scope of the project and gather funding to bring it to fruition.
Klingenstein said the group was able to fundraise about $50,000 to conduct the study, which includes sponsors such as the mining company South32, the Nature Conservancy, Tucson Audubon Society and other businesses.
By the end of this month, the group hopes to have chosen a consulting firm to carry out the study and begin working.
“The entire Santa Cruz County economy will be studied just before the COVID pandemic because, obviously, it took a hit,” he said. “The consultant will then extract the nature-based tourism businesses, restorative economy component, which we’re really interested in.”
Those findings will then be used to create 10-year projections for the sector under certain conditions, as well as a 30-year forecast to see what can be done with that segment of the economy.
Klingenstein noted that there’s a lot of knowledge about the importance of the produce sector along the Interstate 19 corridor, but there’s more limited information about the role of eco- and agri-tourism throughout the county, including in Patagonia and Tubac.
“What you want to do when you get hit with a pandemic, a recession, a depression, all these economic challenges, is that’s an opportunity to take a look at what can we do differently as we emerge from the depths of this pandemic,” he said.
The County Board of Supervisors, though not directly involved in the project, signed a letter of support for the effort during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The letter was approved unanimously with little discussion of the topic.
“We look forward to more deeply understanding these sectors of the economy since they directly contribute to the County and its diverse businesses sectors,” the board’s letter states, adding that the study would also serve as “a tool to improve public policy formation and economic development.”
Klingenstein said the group expects to conclude the study by the end of October, and will make the findings available to anyone who requests the information.
“Obviously, the economy is starting to pick up momentum and this information is more useful sooner than later,” he said.