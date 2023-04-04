A new fire chief took over at the Tubac Fire District last Saturday.

Benjamin Guerrero, the district's former deputy chief, was officially promoted to the top position after agreeing to a contract with the TFD Governing Board last week. According to a news release from TFD, Guerrero's contract calls for him to be paid $110,000 for the initial term of employment, which runs through June 2024. After that, the contract will be renewed for two-year terms upon the approval of the board.



