A new fire chief took over at the Tubac Fire District last Saturday.
Benjamin Guerrero, the district's former deputy chief, was officially promoted to the top position after agreeing to a contract with the TFD Governing Board last week. According to a news release from TFD, Guerrero's contract calls for him to be paid $110,000 for the initial term of employment, which runs through June 2024. After that, the contract will be renewed for two-year terms upon the approval of the board.
Guerrero had been serving as interim chief at TFD since the retirement of former Chief Cheryl Horvath, which was effective Feb. 17.
"I am thrilled and excited to welcome Chief Guerrero to his new position of leadership," TFD Board Member Mary Dahl said in a statement. "Our unanimous and quick action to bring him on board shows our confidence in his abilities to lead TFD into the future with integrity and distinction."
Guerrero, a resident of Santa Cruz County and a Nogales native, began his career in public service as a reserve firefighter in 2002. He became a full-time firefighter in 2004.
Now a 19-year veteran of the Tubac Fire District, Guerrero worked for eight years as captain before his promotion to deputy chief of operations in 2019.
According to the TFD news release, Guerrero is certified as an engine boss, paramedic, hazardous materials technician and Blue Card instructor. (The latter designation refers to a program in best command practices.) He is a graduate of the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association Regional Battalion Chief Academy and has his associate’s degree in paramedicine from Pima Community College. In 2022, he received a bachelor’s degree in emergency management and homeland security.
TFD credited Guerrero with having managed the district’s public education program; spearheading the successful effort to achieve Premier EMS Agency Program status with the Arizona Department of Health Services; streamlining the billing process to enhance collection of ambulance transport revenues; assisting development of the continuous quality improvement process and electronic patient care and reporting system.
He also has overseen the emergency records management system and firefighter recruitment process at TFD, the news release noted, and has been an instructor at both the Countywide Fire Academy and at Cochise College. He was among the recipients of the 2018 Santa Cruz County Public Safety Officers Award, bestowed by the Nogales Rotary Club.
In his spare time, Guerrero has been a youth football and softball coach and worked with at-risk youth at the County Juvenile Detention Center, and with the Project Challenge and MIKID programs. The new TFS chief has five children of his own, ages 6 to 23.
The Tubac Fire District serves Tubac, Amado, Tumacacori-Carmen and parts of Rio Rico – around 10,000 residents, according to TFD estimates – from four stations.
Guerrero's official swearing-in and badge-pinning ceremony will be held during the next TFD monthly meeting, scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Station No. 2, 1360 W. Frontage Rd. in Rio Rico.