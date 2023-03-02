Two men who were arrested at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in separate attempts to smuggle weapons and/or ammunition into Mexico were each sentenced last week to two years in federal prison.
Adan Gomez Lopez, 26, of Nogales, Sonora, and Luis Carlos Martinez Chacon, 35, of Chihuahua, Mexico, were both sentenced at U.S. District Court in Tucson on Feb. 22 after pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced the sentences in a pair of news releases the following day.
Martinez was busted on June 29, 2022, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound inspections at the DeConcini port found an array of guns, ammunition and magazines hidden in the dashboard and center console of the vehicle he was driving. The guns included a 9mm Berretta pistol, a 9mm Glock 19 pistol, an FN57 rifle with a filed off serial number, a .45 caliber Colt M 1911 and a Smith and Wesson 629 Classic .44 Magnum.
Gomez was arrested two days later after CBP officers at the port discovered more than 1,700 rounds of ammunition hidden in his vehicle’s quarter panels, speaker box and non-factory compartments.
In both cases, Martinez and Gomez reportedly admitted that they expected to be paid in exchange for delivering the contraband to someone in Mexico.
In a pre-sentence memo, the lawyer for Martinez noted that her client had no criminal history and had committed the smuggling offense during a period of financial instability in which he was struggling to support his family. She asked the judge to give Martinez a sentence of 12 months and one day.
Gomez’s lawyer also asked the judge to give her client a sentence of 12 months and one day.
“Arguably, smuggling four weapons is more dangerous than smuggling bullets. Therefore, this court should consider Mr. Gomez’s lack of criminal history and similarly situated defendants when imposing sentence,” the lawyer wrote in a memo.
In a pre-sentence memo filed by the prosecution in Martinez’s case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Houston cited a 2021 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office that analyzed firearms trafficking into Mexico and efforts to disrupt it. The report, she wrote, showed how U.S. national security and foreign security interests were at stake and discussed the connection between firearms smuggling and drug trafficking.