Gavel

Two men who were arrested at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in separate attempts to smuggle weapons and/or ammunition into Mexico were each sentenced last week to two years in federal prison.

Adan Gomez Lopez, 26, of Nogales, Sonora, and Luis Carlos Martinez Chacon, 35, of Chihuahua, Mexico, were both sentenced at U.S. District Court in Tucson on Feb. 22 after pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced the sentences in a pair of news releases the following day.



