A handful of local property owners took advantage of a half-price promotion on some building fees implemented in recent months in what city officials pitched as an economic development incentive.
The beneficiaries ranged from homebuilders who cut around $1,500 from residential utility connection fees, to a produce operation that saved more than $20,000 dollars on connection fees at a new warehouse.
In all, nine new water connections and eight new sewer connections were made during or just prior to the discount period, which ran from July 3 to Oct. 6, according to information provided by the City of Nogales. The new connections were made at a total of 14 different addresses.
Most water connection fees were between $1,300 and $1,800 after the discount, and most sewer impact fees were between $500 and $1,800, records show.
The most expensive connections were all made at the location of an under-construction warehouse owned by the Chamberlain family, which operates a produce distribution company. The cost of two water connections and a sewer connection at the Apache Boulevard building – after knocking half off – totaled $21,886.
Three builders received refunds after mistakenly paying the full price for sewer connections made during the discount period, according documents and a city official. That included refunds of $1,980 and $1,540, as well as a $440 rebate at 100 White Park Dr.
Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr., who proposed and pushed the discount program to the city council, said the result was disappointing.
“Does the data equal success in my point of view? No,” he said last week.
Varona said that he’d hoped to see at least 20 new homes make connections under the program.
Last spring, Varona and Mayor Arturo Garino had pitched the reduced connection fees as a program that could spur development and stem the tide of population decline in Nogales.
“The city hopes this incentive will encourage economic growth in Nogales and the greater Santa Cruz County region,” Varona was quoted as saying in a news release sent after the council passed an ordinance creating the temporary discounts at a June 3 meeting.
At the June meeting, Garino also suggested it could help attract businesses to Nogales.
And he said the program showed how the council could spur local development.
“The best people for economic development are the elected officials, when we follow through,” he said.
‘Help this individual out’
The temporary fee discount that led to savings at more than a dozen developments stemmed from an effort last year to waive fees for a single person.
In September 2019, Varona urged the council to cut the connection fees for Rafael Rodriguez, a local man who wanted to build a house on an empty lot on 1st Street. Varona said Rodriguez planned to build the home, but had balked at various fees he would need to pay to connect to the city’s plumbing.
“I don’t want to stifle growth in this community,” Varona said, adding: “Let’s see what we can do to help this individual out.”
City Attorney Mike Massee roundly rejected the idea at the meeting. In a memo attached to the meeting agenda, Massee argued that the council didn’t have the authority to waive connection fees and could face legal issues if the move was viewed as a gift.
But Varona spoke again about Rodriguez’s case at meetings last November and December. At the December meeting, Massee shot down the proposal again, saying that “you cannot treat one developer differently than another” and noting that all builders who connected to the city water system since 2004 had paid the same fees.
“You cannot deviate from that and if you do, you’re going to get a claim for refunds from those developers who have paid,” Massee added.
Then, this May, Varona brought a new idea to the council. Instead of specifically waiving Rodriguez’s development fees, he sought an ordinance that would create a temporary discount on any new water and sewer connections. An ordinance was presented for council approval at a June 3 meeting.
At the June meeting, Councilman Nubar Hanessian sounded a bit concerned: “If we’re going to do it for 90 days, it seems to me we’re doing this for specifically for X number of people or for one person or for two people, and that doesn’t seem fair to me at all.”
Even so, Hanessian voted in favor of the move, which passed unanimously.
During the discount period, both water and sewer connections were made at the lot Rodriguez sought to build on.
It’s possible that more people didn’t take advantage of the program because they didn’t know about it. At the June meeting, Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz asked Varona if he’d thought about how to advertise the program in the local community. Varona said he hadn’t.
The NI received a news release from the city about the discount period in June, but it’s not clear if the city made any additional effort to advertise the program. A look at the city’s Facebook page didn’t show any posts related to the discount period.
Varona called the lack of advertising a “mistake,” but he asserted that it was up to individuals to make the most of the program: “The rules are the same for everybody. How you take advantage of it – that’s your business.”
Changing dates
The information cited in this story about locations and prices of different connections was provided to the NI by the City of Nogales following public records requests. In August, the city provided a list of connections that was labeled as running until Aug. 18; In October, another list was sent for connections through Oct. 6.
The two lists included a few differences, including two missing connections that Angel Suarez, the city finance department employee who provided the documents, said were left out due to administrative errors.
And two connections that, in the August list, were shown as happening before the discount period, were shown as receiving the discount in the second list. One was on Bayze Avenue and the other was the sewer connection at 2440 Apache Blvd., the site of the new Chamberlain warehouse.
Suarez said the Bayze Avenue connection was in fact paid on June 8, before the discount period started, but the developer had paid a discounted fee. (On the second list, it was dated July 8). Suarez said he didn’t know why the developer was given the discount prior to the promotional period.
The August document shows a charge of $14,520 for a sewer impact fee on May 8 for the Apache Boulevard warehouse, but in the October list, that charge was halved to $7,260 and dated Sept. 15. Also on Sept. 15, according to the second list, a pair of water connections were paid for at the same address.
John Kissinger, the city’s acting manager, said the site’s sewer impact fee wasn’t paid until Sept. 15. He discarded the possibility that any developers were allowed to move the date of connections in order to take advantage of the discount.