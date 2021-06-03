A wildfire near Patagonia that was first reported on Monday was contained and no longer spreading as of Tuesday, according to the Coronado National Forest.
The so-called Harshaw Fire, which burned a forest area south of Red Rock Road, was initially estimated at 20 acres, the CNF said via Facebook post on Monday. “Ground forces engaged and retardant dropped,” the post said.
In an update posted Tuesday morning, the CNF said the size of the fire had grown to 75 to 100 acres. “Movement stopped on three sides. Creeping on east/northeast flank in rugged rocky terrain,” the agency said, adding that approximately 75 people were working to suppress the fire, with support from two helicopters.
Then, at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the CNF posted a final update on the Harshaw Fire: “Forward progress stopped, meaning the fire is no longer spreading,” it said.