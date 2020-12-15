To honor retiring Sheriff Antonio Estrada, Sheriff-elect David Hathaway commissioned Western artist Michael Gouse to produce an engraved firearm commemorating Estrada’s 28 years of service in the office.
Hathaway said he plans to present the firearm to Estrada at an internal Sheriff’s Office event due to COVID-19 concerns.
The .45-caliber Ruger Vaquero revolver contains engravings of the sheriff’s badge with Estrada’s badge number 140, as well as his name and years of service (1992-2020).
The Western-style scroll engraving is typical of engraved Western firearms produced in the late 1800s, Hathaway said. See the online version of this story at www.nogalesinternational.com for additional, close-up photos of the finished work.
Estrada announced earlier this year that he would retire rather than seek an eighth term in office in 2020. Hathaway ultimately emerged as the winner of a four-candidate Democratic Party primary for sheriff in August, and a three-candidate general election in November.