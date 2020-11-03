David Hathaway took a commanding lead over Jose “Joe” Agosttini and Andrew Ibarra in the race to succeed retiring seven-term Sheriff Antonio Estrada.
Hathaway had 12,754 votes to 3,002 for Agosttini and 1,404 for Ibarra, according to results published by the County Elections Office at 12 a.m. Wednesday.
Those unofficial and incomplete results came after 18,357 ballots were counted in Santa Cruz County, the large majority of which were from early voters.
Hathaway, 61, of Rio Rico, is the former head of the local Drug Enforcement Administration office. He pitched himself to voters this year by saying he’d stand up to fear-mongering at the border while making the Sheriff’s Office “a fun place to work again” for patrol deputies.
He also raised some eyebrows this summer when he voiced his opposition to the use of face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, but eventually began to wear a mask in public in the days leading up to the Aug. 4 primary election.
He won the Democratic Party’s nomination by beating out challengers Rafael “Rafita” Corrales, Keith Barth and David Ruiz.
Agosttini, 63, is a former assistant port director in Nogales for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency where he spent most of his career. In conversation with the NI this summer, Agosttini said that he would improve the Sheriff’s Office’s relationship with other law enforcement agencies in the area and increase patrols in the sparsely populated rural areas of the county.
A longtime Republican, Agosttini said he ran as an Independent to connect with more county voters and said the Sheriff’s job should be an “unbiased position.”
Ibarra, a Rio Rico resident running as an Independent, said he’s a U.S. Army veteran and has 25 years of experience as an administrator. But Ibarra, who’s launched several unsuccessful bids for other public offices in recent years, was vague about most of his experience, declining to name the places he’s worked or even revealing his age.
Hathaway dramatically outspent his opponents, spending a total of more than $70,000 on his campaign – most of the money came out of his own pocket and was spent before the August primary, according to financial reports filed with the County Elections Office.
This year was Hathaway’s second campaign for the job. In 2016, he mounted an unsuccessful bid to unseat Estrada, losing out to the longtime sheriff in that year’s Democratic primary.
Updates to come