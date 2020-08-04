David Hathaway led the voting when unofficial results were released Tuesday night in the Democratic primary race for Santa Cruz County sheriff.
Hathaway had 2,326 votes, or 40 percent of the total, when updated results were run at 10:06 p.m. He was followed by Rafael "Rafita" Corrales with 1,937 votes, or 33.3 percent.
Next came Keith Barth with 1,072 votes (18.5 percent) and David Ruiz with 445 votes (7.7 percent).
Corrales won more votes than Hathaway on ballots cast at the polls on Tuesday, 387 to 337, according to the updated results. However, Hathaway won 1,989 early votes to 1,550 for Corrales.
The candidate who emerges from the Democratic primary will face Independent contenders Jose “Joe” Agosttini and Andrew Ibarra in the general election, to be decided Nov. 3.
The winner of the general election will take over in 2021 for longtime Sheriff Antonio Estrada, who is retiring after seven terms in office.
Hathaway is the former head of the local DEA office who is making his second run for the sheriff’s office. The 61-year-old Rio Rico resident lost to Estrada as the only challenger in the 2016 Democratic primary.
Corrales, 49, is a 24-year veteran of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a detention officer, deputy sheriff and sergeant. He lives in Rico Rico.
Barth, a 58-year-old resident of Sonoita, recently served as the elected justice of the peace at Sonoita Justice Court, after having previously worked as the Patagonia town marshal.
A 51-year-old Nogalian, Ruiz is a retired Border Patrol agent and the brother of County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz.