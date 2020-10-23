Democratic sheriff candidate James “David” Hathaway has reported raising and spending more than $70,000 on his campaign, far more than any other candidate in any county race this year.
By the end of the third quarter finance reporting period on Sept. 30, Hathaway had raised a total of $72,800 for his campaign and spent approximately $70,780 on his campaigning efforts, according to filings with the County Elections Office.
By comparison, his opponent Joe Agosttini, an Independent, reported raising and spending just short of $2,640. A third sheriff’s candidate, Andrew Ibarra, also an Independent, has not filed any campaign finance reports.
Hathaway, who raised and spent the majority of his campaign funding in the run-up to the four-candidate Democratic Party primary in August, reported that $62,100 of his total contributions came from his own pocket. (As Independents, Agosttini and Ibarra did not have to run in a primary.)
Hathaway’s biggest outside contributor in the third quarter was Nogales retiree Robert Hathaway, whose $700 that quarter brought his overall contributions to $4,000.
Other big contributors during previous reporting periods included Nogales retiree Paul Hathaway and produce broker Michael Vohland of Veggies, Inc., with $1,000 donations each. Nogales resident Rosalie Hathaway contributed $750, while Darcy Olmos of Nogales-based Kenny’s Produce and Brian Chapman of Illinois each contributed $500.
Hathaway’s biggest expenditures throughout his campaign, so far, were to the Nogales International for more than $25,400 for print advertising, and to the Texas-based Build-A-Sign for more than $10,100 worth of signs. Other significant expenses included $8,120 to Carmen Ojeda of Nogales, Sonora for radio ads; $3,030 to the Virginia-based Coins for Anything for promotional tokens; and $2,800 to the Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association for rodeo advertisements.
By the end of the third quarter reporting period, Agosttini reported a balance of zero, meaning he had already spent the nearly $2,640 that he had previously raised for his campaign.
Agosttini did not report contributing any of his own money to his campaign.
According to his latest finance report, Nogales retiree Norma Agosttini contributed $108 to Agosttini’s campaign during the third quarter, making her his overall leading contributor with a total of $620. Other contributors throughout his campaign, so far, have included Nogales retiree Larry Swanson with $300; Tucson attorney J.L. Machado with $250; and $200 contributions each from Nogales retiree Rosalba Yrigoyen and the Nogales-based C-Bar Hauling, Inc.
His biggest payout was $1,500 to UNIGRAF of Nogales, Sonora for campaign signs and bumper stickers. Agosttini’s other significant expenses were for campaign cards and postcards at the Nogales, Sonora-based shops Imprenta Valencia (approximately $410) and Imprenta Martinez ($240).
County recorder
In the county recorder race, Democratic incumbent Suzie Sainz reported raising an overall total of $18,585 for her re-election campaign through Sept. 30, while her Independent opponent David Alvarez had not filed any campaign finance reports by the third-quarter deadline of Oct. 15.
According to her report, Sainz contributed more than $16,650 of her personal money to her campaign. The rest of the contributions came from two donors – school principal Alva Luz Sainz of California, with more than $1,720 during the third quarter, and Nogales retiree J. Anthony Sedgwick, with $200.
Her biggest expenses were to O’Neil Printing of Phoenix in a combined total of more than $5,450 for postcards and postages. Her next biggest expenditures throughout her overall campaign included more than $3,640 to Printglobe, LLC of Texas for campaign pens; nearly $3,500 to Panda Sign Shop Co. for campaign signs; and more than $2,660 to the Nogales International for advertising.
To view the candidates’ finance reports, visit santacruzcountyaz.gov/750/voter-information.