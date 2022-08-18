A moment of silence permeated through the County Complex in Nogales Tuesday as staff commemorated John Hays, who’d served as the county’s floodplain coordinator for more than two decades.
Hays died on Sunday morning after an extended illness. He was 52.
Speaking Tuesday, District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker described Hays’ passing as “sudden and a shock.”
“It’s a sad, sad situation,” added District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera. “I personally thank John for all his years of service.”
Hays began working for the county in 1999 as a floodplain coordinator – a leadership position he would maintain until his passing.
Under the post, Hays took on the task of managing and enforcing policy within the county’s flood zones: educating the public on local ordinances, providing updates on insurance requirements, and conducting flood prevention projects.
Speaking Tuesday, the supervisors underscored that in Santa Cruz County – an area plagued by flooding each monsoon season – Hays played an invaluable role.
In March, the federal government allocated millions of dollars to establish a retention basin near Ephraim Canyon, an effort that would protect residents and property in western Nogales in the event of flash flooding. Hays, Bracker said, had been instrumental in the project’s development.
“Many of the large projects that we’re getting done right now are because he has just been relentless in pursuing funding for them, and advocating for them,” Bracker added.
Public education
Outside of his county position, Hays spent hours supporting public education – both as an adjunct professor and as a governing board member.
Hays studied geology at Northern Arizona University, and later pursued planetary geology at Brown University in Rhode Island. He carried that knowledge into local classrooms, where he taught as an adjunct professor within the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District.
In a statement posted Tuesday, the district described Hays as an educator who “loved to share his incredible knowledge with Santa Cruz County students.”
In 2014, Hays was elected to the governing board at the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, where his two sons attended school.
During Hays’ tenure at SCVUSD, he advocated for a variety of issues – like filing an appeal to the Arizona Interscholastic Association in 2015, after the AIA disqualified two students for playing a softball tournament in Mexico. Later that year, Hays penned a letter to the editor in this newspaper, urging residents to consider making a tax-deductible donation to SCVUSD to assist the district’s staff amid budget cuts.
“As a band parent myself, this stresses me as I know the importance of the arts to academic success,” he wrote at the time.
Hays continued to serve on the board until the time of his death.
A ‘public servant’
Hays, an avid photographer, also documented sporting events at the district, culminating in thousands of photographs, according to SCVUSD Communications Director Shannon Enciso.
“Mr. Hays was a compassionate public servant who was determined to make his entire county a better place for current and future generations,” Enciso said in a statement Monday.
Hays also provided photographs for the Nogales International, capturing Rio Rico High School track and cross country events. His photographs often documented young athletes trekking through miles-long races or sprinting neck-to-neck, and he went on to photograph the Hawks at invitationals and matches in Casa Grande, Chandler and Mesa.
And throughout the years, Hays submitted letters to this newspaper, ranging from critiques on a local school lunch program to commentary on climate change.
In his last letter to the NI – published July 1, 2022 – Hays weighed the possible consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Speaking Tuesday, District 1 Supervisor Manny Ruiz emphasized Hays’ commitment to improving life for those in Santa Cruz County.
“We had some very interesting conversations at times,” Ruiz said, “but there was no question that John was very knowledgeable in what he did for the county. And I think he’ll sorely be missed as we move forward.”