Landfill update

John Hays, county floodplain coordinator, speaks at a board of supervisors meeting in February 2018.

 File photo by Arielle Zionts

A moment of silence permeated through the County Complex in Nogales Tuesday as staff commemorated John Hays, who’d served as the county’s floodplain coordinator for more than two decades.

Hays died on Sunday morning after an extended illness. He was 52.



