Stage 2 campfire and smoking restrictions are set to go into effect on Wednesday, May 25, on state and federal lands throughout Southern and Arizona.
The restrictions apply to all districts of the Coronado National Forest as well as the Bureau of Land Management’s Gila District, which includes the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area near Sonoita, and Arizona State Trust lands, including those in Santa Cruz County.
Until rescinded, the restrictions prohibit the following:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove fire, including within a developed recreation or improved site.
• Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. (Smoking is prohibited in all federal buildings.)
• Operating any internal combustion engine off designated roadways.
• Welding or using an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
Using an explosive. (Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on federal lands.)
Violations of the restrictions are punishable by fine, imprisonment or both, the Bureau of Land Management said in a news release, adding at violators could also be required to reimburse any wildland firefighting costs.
“Always be fire safe and take personal responsibility when recreating and before getting on the road. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order, check the tires, secure tow chains, and never pull the vehicle off into tall vegetation as the catalytic converter can ignite the fuel,” the BLM said, adding: “Do not toss cigarettes out of the window; use an ashtray instead.”