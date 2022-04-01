When already high U.S. gas prices began rising again in March, Nadia and Edgar Moreno began heading south – more specifically, to their favorite ARCO station in Nogales, Sonora.
For the Rio Rico couple, it made economic sense to fill up in Mexico, where gas prices are now notably lower. While there, Nadia Moreno explained, they can grab a bite to eat, visit family, and return home with a full tank – all while avoiding the historically high costs in the United States.
“Luckily, the line hasn’t affected us,” she said, noting that they can use their Sentri trusted traveler card to avoid hours of waiting to cross back into Arizona.
The Morenos’ new gas routine has made a difference, Nadia added. Filling up in Arizona, she estimated, cost more than $50. Across the line in Sonora, it’s somewhere under $40.
“And it’s worked well for us,” she said.
Before, they’d been hesitant to buy gas in Mexico. But after making the switch, they prefer it – both said it takes longer for a tank to run empty on the gas they buy in Sonora.
“I don’t know why,” Nadia Moreno added, “but it lasts longer.”
Several factors are driving gas prices upward in the United States. Earlier this month, the Biden Administration announced a ban on Russian imported oil and gas, following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
But months before war broke out in Europe, prices had already been rising nationwide, in part due to higher demand. Drivers are taking to the road more frequently in the recent stages of the pandemic, according to analyses by the federal Energy Information Administration.
On Thursday, Biden ordered that one million barrels of oil be released each day from the nation’s strategic reserves in hopes that it will help push prices down. Meanwhile, a gallon of regular unleaded gas averaged more than $4.67 in Arizona that day, according to AAA data. The average price in Santa Cruz County was slightly lower, at about $4.59.
At Fastrip, a station at Grand Avenue and Mariposa Road in Nogales known for its relatively low prices, a gallon of regular unleaded on Thursday cost $4.32.
Nearly a year ago, on March 5, 2021, Fastrip was charging $2.81 for a gallon, according to data maintained by the NI.
“It’s a little too much,” said Nadia Moreno of the price hikes on the U.S. side.
Especially, Edgar Moreno added, for a family in Rio Rico, where any travel to Nogales requires a car. Driving the kids to school, or to extracurriculars, takes gas money.
“If they are doing activities like gymnastics, or art, or the gym,” he said, “you’re going back and forth every day.”
Notable difference
During a surge of activity early Thursday afternoon, attendants filled car after car at a Pemex station in Nogales, Sonora. That day, the station was selling regular unleaded at 17.29 pesos a liter – amounting to about $3.29 a gallon.
Compared to Thursday’s average gas price in Santa Cruz County – $4.59 for regular – drivers could potentially save $1.30 on every gallon they buy.
Most vehicles pulling in and out of the station sported black-and-white Sonora license plates – with the exception of Sean Yepiz’s Arizona-plated truck. As he waited for his tank to fill, Yepiz explained that he travels frequently between Arizona and Sonora: he has homes in both states.
He’d been visiting Arizona and was heading back to his house in Bahía Kino.
But this time, Yepiz made sure to hold off on getting gas until he crossed into Mexico.
“It’s cheaper over here,” he grinned.
Ismael Mada, an employee who helps transport and load gas with Pemex, told the NI he’s noticed more Arizona-plated cars stopping by the station. And in general, he added, business has been busier.
“It’s gone up,” Mada said.
Reversal of fortune
Before, both Yepiz and Mada pointed out, it had been the reverse: typically, gas prices were cheaper in the United States compared to those in Mexico.
A jump in U.S. prices early last year essentially eliminated the price difference. Still, even after the border reopened to nonessential travel last November, several filling station owners and operators told the NI at the time that they’d seen a return in Mexican drivers purchasing their gas in Arizona, though some noted the demand wasn’t robust as it had been in the past.
Then, U.S. prices shot up again last month.
Speaking about his move to tap the nation’s petroleum reserves on Thursday, Biden suggested the subsequent decline in prices might be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon,” according to The Associated Press.
But in the meantime, U.S. prices remain higher than those in Mexico, and both Yepiz and the Morenos said taking their business south of the border has worked out.
“We never thought that we were going to do that, to put gas in Mexico,” Nadia Moreno added with a laugh.