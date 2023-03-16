A Tucson man died while hiking high in the Santa Rita Mountains of Santa Cruz County last weekend, and it took a days-long effort involving multiple agencies to recover his body.

The victim, 57-year-old Roberto Nelgoza, was known for taking regular Saturday hikes from the Madera Canyon area, according to Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo. But when he didn't return from a hike up Mt. Wrightson last Saturday, March 11, his family became worried and contacted authorities.

Hiker

A member of the Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue team and a CBP airman ride with the body to the valley below.
Rescue

Crews head up the train on Friday, March 10, in response to a call that a man had seriously injured his leg in a fall near Elephant Head.


