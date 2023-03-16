A Tucson man died while hiking high in the Santa Rita Mountains of Santa Cruz County last weekend, and it took a days-long effort involving multiple agencies to recover his body.
The victim, 57-year-old Roberto Nelgoza, was known for taking regular Saturday hikes from the Madera Canyon area, according to Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo. But when he didn't return from a hike up Mt. Wrightson last Saturday, March 11, his family became worried and contacted authorities.
Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the Madera Canyon area and located the missing man's vehicle, but not Nelgoza himself. The Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue team was activated, but due to challending weather conditions and rough terrain, they were unable to make it to Nelgoza's last known coordinates. Meanwhile, other hikers reported that the missing man had died.
Search and Rescue contacted the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) through the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and the organizations coordinated an effort to recover the body the next day.
They were able to reach and secure the body at a location where the snow was still several feet deep, the Sheriff's Office said. But once again, the terrain and conditions were too difficult to execute the recovery, so the rescuers decided to try again the following day with the assistance of a helicopter.
Finally, aided by a chopper from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the groups were able to complete the recovery effort.
The cause of death is still to be officially determined, but Castillo said it appeared that Nelgoza had slipped and fallen into a ravine while hiking at an elevation of approximately 8,000 feet. The summit of Mt. Wrightson, the highest point in Santa Cruz County, is 9,456 feet above sea level. The trailhead parking area is at just under 5,000 feet.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office reminded the public that "even though Madera Canyon is a beautiful and majestic place to visit with friends and families, we want to emphasize the dangers of the area. Please, understand your own experience of the area, bring food and water, understand that altitude of the area and the how the environment and weather can quickly change."
Rescue near Elephant Head
The call reporting Nelgoza missing came one day after rescuers successfully rescued a hiker who suffered a serious leg injury near Elephant Head in the lower reaches of the Santa Rita Mountains.
In that case, emergency crews from the Green Valley Fire District, Tubac Fire District, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and SARA were involved in the rescue.
According to a dispatch report from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, a call came in at 3:53 p.m. on Friday, March 10 from someone who said he was with a group of six hikers in the Elephant Head area. The caller said a 67-year-old man had fallen and broken his femur, and was in great pain.
L.T. Pratt, public outreach coordinator for the Green Valley Fire District, said the group of mostly Sahuarita residents had gone down a sort of “side trail” when one hiker fell and “hurt themselves pretty significantly.”
“They knew this individual was hurt really badly, but up there, to call 911 is not to just pull your phone out of your pocket – you have to get to a place where you’re able to get some service, and they were able to do that, but they were up far enough that it took a lot to get crews up there to them,” Pratt told the Green Valley News.
Over an approximately five-hour period, seven hikers were extracted from the trail, with the help of a state police helicopter. The badly injured hiker was later airlifted to Banner-University Medical Center.