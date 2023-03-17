As it approaches its 120th birthday, one of the most emblematic and historic buildings in Santa Cruz County is slated for major repairs.
In recent months, the county supervisors have approved two major agreements to renovate the Historic 1904 Courthouse. One grant – totaling $300,000 – will fund repairs for the courthouse’s distinctive silver dome. Another agreement, signed by the supervisors last month, will allocate more than $74,000 in additional grant funding to dome, roof and courtroom renovations.
“It’s very exciting,” said Mary Dahl, the county’s special projects coordinator, who secured the grant funding.
“You know, I love that building,” she added. “I just love it. When people come into town I say, ‘Hey, let me show you this cool building.’”
The first and largest grant was awarded by Arizona State Parks, using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“Hopefully we can restore it completely one day,” County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said when the supervisors approved the project agreement in December.
“But,” he added half-jokingly, “one project at a time, right, Mary?”
Several months later, the supervisors signed off on another courthouse project. At a Feb. 21 meeting, the supervisors approved a professional services agreement to repair the former courtroom within the building, along with more money slated for the dome.
The next steps, Dahl said, will involve a bidding process for contractors to take on the restoration project.
“It’s going to be a big enough project to entice some people to bid on it,” she added.
So far, the county has also contracted David E. Shambach Inc., a Tucson-based architecture firm with experience in residential, commercial and historic projects, to draw up plans.The firm was also responsible for repairing Tombstone’s Historic City Hall.
“That’s kind of their niche,” Dahl said – historic buildings in Southern Arizona.
Restoring history
The courtroom, Dahl said, will be updated for functionality, including some options for meetings and presentations. But the space will also be restored to reflect its history as a once-active space for trials and hearings within the county – “with a rail, the jury box, obviously the judge’s bench,” she added.
Speaking over the phone, Dahl flipped through a book: “Ruby, Arizona – Mining Mayhem and Murder.” In the 1920s, several violent double murders were committed in the once-inhabited town of Ruby in Western Santa Cruz County. The trials that followed, she said, unfolded in the still-standing courthouse.
According to county documents, contractors will insert a new layer of metal into the interior of the dome, along with an apex skylight. The fixes will prevent leaking and damage, Dahl noted.
“You know how it is with historic buildings,” Dahl said. “If you’re letting the rain get in, you know, anything you do underneath that roof is for naught.”
Since its years as a functional courthouse, the building has served a number of purposes – like offering classes through Cochise College and the county’s adult education program, and providing a museum space for the Santa Cruz County Cowbelles.
Most recently, the County Superintendent’s Office moved into the space, occupying various offices, along with mining company South32, who recently began a contract to rent one room from the county.
But age, Dahl noted, is wearing on the building – particularly the dome.
“I think I saw pictures and I thought initially that it was more restored than it was,” she said, recalling the first time she became aware of the historic courthouse. “And I remember somebody saying, ‘Oh no. It needs some TLC.’”