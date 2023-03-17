Courthouse

The Historic 1904 Courthouse on the corner of Court Street and Morley Avenue is slated for major upgrades, including a roof repair and courtroom rennovation.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

As it approaches its 120th birthday, one of the most emblematic and historic buildings in Santa Cruz County is slated for major repairs.

In recent months, the county supervisors have approved two major agreements to renovate the Historic 1904 Courthouse. One grant – totaling $300,000 – will fund repairs for the courthouse’s distinctive silver dome. Another agreement, signed by the supervisors last month, will allocate more than $74,000 in additional grant funding to dome, roof and courtroom renovations.

Courtroom

The former courtroom is slated for a renovation.


