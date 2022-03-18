A government building on the National Register of Historic Places that has played a key role in Nogales’ history as a border town is undergoing a restoration, inside and out.
The Old Custom House at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, built nearly 90 years ago in the Spanish Colonial Revival style, is in the midst of a renovation worth a total of around $1.35 million, according to the General Services Administration, the agency that manages federal property.
The exterior part of the project involves repairing/restoring the building’s wood frame windows and repairing/resurfacing its stucco exterior. It’s being paid for with historic funds and is valued at just over $450,000, the GSA said.
Another “tenant improvement project” aims to renovate 3,700 square feet of office space in the interior at a cost of just under $900,000.
“The old Custom House continues to serve as offices for CBP and still retains much of its original historical character,” a GSA spokesman wrote in an email. “However, as the building approaches 90 years old, many of its historic elements are in need of maintenance and repair. The current preservation project is important because it allows us to further protect and preserve this historic Nogales structure for future generations to enjoy.”
The Old Custom House was funded in 1934 and completed in June 1935 at a project cost of $172,231, according to materials provided by the Pimeria Alta Historical Society. According to the GSA, it was built alongside an existing border crossing in direct response to a nearly two-decade chain of events.
First came the U.S. government’s imposition of head taxes and country quotas on immigration in 1917 and 1921, respectively. Then there was the smuggling that arose from the prohibition of alcohol in 1919, as well as the increase in usage of the automobile and improved roads in the 1920s, the agency said.
And while it was built for government function, the building also added an attractive architectural element to downtown Nogales.
“The Old Custom House is distinguished, on both the exterior and the interior, as a good example of the Spanish Colonial Revival style, particularly for its associative value as a record of the self-image of federal government buildings during the 1930s, as interpreted by the Supervising Architect of the Treasury,” the GSA said.
An engraving on the base of the building notes Louis A. Simon as the supervising architect of the project, and Henry Morgenthau, Jr. as the treasury secretary at the time.
When the border crossing was rebuilt as the modern-day Dennis Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in the 1960s, the Old Custom House remained in place and in use. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in August 1987.
Eventually, the building’s age began to catch up with it, necessitating the current renovation project.
“Like most structures built more than 85 years ago, the building was susceptible to water intrusion and it was in need of maintenance,” the GSA said.
Because the building is listed on the National Register, GSA said, it was able to pay for the exterior stabilization work with its Historic Program Funds, which cover preservation projects with money generated through leases of historic government buildings. Funding for the interior renovation comes via the tenant, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“When renovating a historic building, the goal is to preserve as much of the original historic material as possible,” GSA said. “This includes windows, doors, stucco, woodwork, interior walls, decorative elements, etc.”
For example, rather than replacing an aging window with a new, identical model, the contractor is working to repair and preserve as much of the original wood on the windows as possible, the GSA said.
In addition, the agency said, “the stucco must be repaired using a cement mix that closely matches the original cement mix so that the repair does not lead to more problems in the future.”
No historical elements will be removed from the building as part of the renovation, GSA said.
The exterior work on the Old Custom House is expected to be finished this fall. The interior renovation is slated for completion in early spring 2023.