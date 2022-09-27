Bus Tour

A room at the Saunders and Holler home in Nogales, which is one of the stops planned for the Rio Rico Historical Society's upcoming bus tour.

 File photo by Paulina Pineda

The Rio Rico Historical Society is set to hold its fall bus tour, and this time with a new itinerary to highlight the unique history of Rio Rico and Nogales.

The tour is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and will be led by Nogales native Olivia Guttierez-Garino.



