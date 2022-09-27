The Rio Rico Historical Society is set to hold its fall bus tour, and this time with a new itinerary to highlight the unique history of Rio Rico and Nogales.
The tour is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and will be led by Nogales native Olivia Guttierez-Garino.
The bus will set out from the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi. at 9:30 a.m. and make two brief stops at locations where the Rio Rico Historical Society has erected historic monuments: The Calabasas Town Site and the site of the 50th Anniversary of Rio Rico Historic Monument.
Next comes a visit to the Calabasas Cemetery, which originally served as a military burial ground for 40 soldiers who died of malaria at nearby Fort Mason. The graves there date from the 1860s to the 1950s. Veteran David Goodman, a local resident who has been instrumental in maintaining and preserving the cemetery, will lead the visit to this site.
After a traditional Sinaloan lunch in Nogales at Mike and BB’s, the tour continues with stops at the Historic 1904 Courthouse on Morley Avenue and the Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum in the Old City Hall building on Grand Avenue. Both visits will be led by special guides.
Also on the itinerary: a visit to the historic Holler and Saunders hacienda and antique collection on West International Street. Hors d'oeuvres will be served at the end of the stop.
Participants are advised to wear good walking shoes and to bring a hat, water, sunscreen and snacks.
The cost of the tour is $55 for members of the Rio Rico Historical Society and $65 for non-members. Lunch is included in the price.
Prepaid reservations are required. For reservations, contact Historical Society President Helen Serras-Herman at helen@gemartcenter.com or (520) 761-9907. Checks can be mailed to the Rio Rico Historical Society, P.O. Box 4201, Rio Rico, AZ 85648.