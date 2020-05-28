Travelers returning to the United States after spending the Memorial Day weekend in Mexico had to wait in line for six hours or more to cross through the Nogales ports of entry this week, as federal travel restrictions collided with Arizonans’ desire to break out of coronavirus confinement.
It wasn’t just vehicle passengers at the Dennis DeConcini and Mariposa ports that endured the extensive wait times, either. According to the Border Wait Times website run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, delays for pedestrians at DeConcini reached six or seven hours on Tuesday afternoon, and up to three hours at the Mariposa crossing.
The logjam brought into sharp focus not only the difference between the state’s and CBP’s attitudes toward restricting people’s movement, but also the contrast between Arizona’s readiness and Sonora’s reluctance to cast aside stay-at-home measures. As people began pouring south across the border last Friday afternoon – “Traffic into Mexico at the DeConcini Port of Entry is backed up,” the Nogales Police Department tweeted at the time – they entered a state in Mexico that was still largely on lockdown.
“Arizonans indifferent to COVID-19; they enjoy the beach,” read the headline of a story in the newspaper Nuevo Dia.
Memorial Day weekend was preceded by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to let his stay-at-home order expire on May 15, and the Department of Homeland Security’s announcement that it would extend for 30 days a ban on non-essential travel into the United States from Mexico once it expired on May 20.
CBP has been unable to stop U.S. citizens and permanent residents from crossing the border as part of its clampdown, but has made those crossings more painful by reducing the number of lanes it has kept open at the ports. Even before the long weekend, people had complained of the sometimes hours-long delays to cross into Nogales.
Those lines got even worse as the Memorial Day travelers returned to Arizona on Monday and Tuesday.
At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, CBP’s wait times website predicted a 10-hour wait for vehicles at the DeConcini port, then downgraded the estimate to eight hours at 6 p.m. and six hours after that.
Authorities on the Sonora side of the port set up port-o-potties for people stuck in the traffic jam, and also expressed frustration with the situation.
Francisco Cota Soto, the transit commander for the Nogales, Sonora municipal police force, told the newspaper El Imparcial that he had gone to both the DeConcini and Mariposa ports and seen only two lanes open at each facility. “That complicates things for us,” he said, adding that revision of people trying to cross into the United States was also very slow.
Asked about CBP’s response to the crush of traffic last weekend at the ports, a spokeswoman noted in an email sent Wednesday that the restrictions against non-essential travel remain in place, and that “the Port of Nogales continues to enforce the temporary restrictions of essential travel only.”
“Yesterday afternoon and evening,” she added, “the port opened up additional lanes to relieve the wait times due to the holiday weekend.”
However, CBP’s wait times website still showed waits of three-and-a-half hours at the vehicle lanes at DeConcini by late Wednesday morning, before they decreased to a little more than an hour in the afternoon. The wait times at the port’s pedestrian lanes increased throughout the day, reaching three hours in the afternoon.
At Mariposa, the wait time for vehicles was estimated at two-to-three hours in the late morning on Wednesday, decreasing to a little more than an hour in the afternoon. There was no report for wait times at the port’s pedestrian lanes as of mid-afternoon.