When it comes to Santa Cruz County, Sergio Astorga sees exciting prospects on the horizon.
“A lot of things are coming to Nogales,” he said. “Slowly but surely.”
After graduating high school, Astorga left his hometown for Tucson – a familiar tune for young people from Nogales. But earlier this year, at 20 years old, he returned home to work for the county. Currently, he’s chipping away at a county-led project meant to strengthen a local digital workforce and assist small businesses.
However, Astorga said, when he returned to his hometown with the hope of improving it, he joined a line of people waiting for a place to live. He’s applied for public housing, called multiple privately owned complexes, and so far, he said, no luck.
Astorga is one of a number of people searching for rentals in the Nogales-Rio Rico area who shared similarly frustrating experiences with the NI. They described long wait lists, limited units and a lack of response. Meanwhile, several property managers cited limited inventory and a shifting housing market as prospective tenants scramble to find a unit.
When Andrea Peña relocated from Phoenix to Nogales in January, she, like Astorga, was returning to her hometown.
And many parts of that have been good. She’s closer to her family. Her work commute is shorter. It’s an opportunity, she said, for a fresh start.
But after several months, Peña and her son have yet to settle into an apartment.
“It’s been hard,” she said.
In the meantime, she’s living with family – just like Astorga.
The tight rental market isn’t just affecting people attempting to move into or back to the area. Long-time renters looking for new housing, either by choice or necessity, are also feeling the squeeze.
Suddenly uprooted
Observing her front yard, Cathy Pacheco noted she’ll miss the little red cardinals that flutter through her neighborhood.
In the 1980s, Pacheco moved to Nogales with her husband; the couple had settled into a wide, brick house on Arroyo Boulevard. There, they befriended their neighbors, cultivated a local business, raised a family – all while watching the birds from their porch.
Now, after 37 years, they’re being forced to move. And they’re not sure where they’ll go next.
“It hurts,” Pacheco said, adding that she tries not to let the stress rub off on her husband, who’s suffered multiple strokes.
Earlier this year, Pacheco said, she and her husband received a note on their front door announcing the house the couple had been renting was up for sale.
Then, on Feb. 14, Pacheco said, a real estate agent approached her with paperwork on hand. She said she signed the document, which contained a 30-day notice to leave the property. Their upstairs neighbor, Pacheco added, was handed the same notice.
Technically, that’s legal for a month-to-month lease – under the Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, a landlord must notify a tenant “at least 30 days prior” to the next rental term.
“I signed that darn paper,” Pacheco said. “I didn’t know, by law, if we had to sign right away.”
With the clock ticking, the Pachecos are clearing out, considering one short-term apartment nearby. In the meantime, they’re attempting to sell, store or give away whatever they can: Cabinets. Coffee cups. Exercise equipment. By Monday, March 14, they’re expected to leave.
The property’s owner, Pierre Baffert, is selling the house; he informed the NI Wednesday that the new buyer requested for the tenants to be moved.
And now, the Pacheco family is encountering a problem faced by many in Santa Cruz County: they have yet to pin down a new apartment.
Pacheco said it’s not for lack of trying. She’s called apartment complexes and property managers, only to discover year-long wait lists. Or, she doesn’t hear back at all.
Peña, the apartment hunter who recently moved back to Nogales from Phoenix, is no stranger to the ebb and flow of the housing market. Now 27, she’s been working in property management since she was a teenager.
She tried every avenue to find a place, she said. She called different complexes. She joined local Facebook groups. She scanned through Craigslist, Zillow, Rentpath. She checked the newspaper. When none of that worked, she drove through the city, hoping to spot a “for rent” sign.
Sometimes, she said, she’d find something.
“When I did call, they would not answer me,” she added.
Tables turning
Speaking to the NI on Monday, Pacheco scrolled through her phone. Her sister, who still lives in Pacheco’s home state of Indiana, is helping her in the search, sending links to possible leads. Accessibility is important in their house hunt: her husband uses a walker, Pacheco explains, and a ramp would be helpful.
“One day ago,” Pacheco muttered under her breath, reading a Facebook post for a unit.
The rental shortage is often reflected in local social media groups, where users advertising available units are often greeted with dozens of comments and inquiries. One Facebook user, Adilene Hernandez, told the NI she hadn’t been looking long for an apartment; still, so far, she hadn’t found anything. She was seeking a unit, she added, so that she could work in Arizona without the hassle of crossing from Sonora and enduring long lines.
Jon Sandler, who manages properties in Santa Cruz County, agreed it’s gotten more difficult to secure a lease these days. He described “very limited inventory” – not a lot of available units – a position that hands more power to sellers and owners than to tenants.
And for years, he explained, Santa Cruz County was a tenant’s market. With the financial collapse in 2008, he said, local housing prices largely remained below market value for about a decade.
But now, he added, the tables are turning. Residents, including Pacheco, who spoke to the NI, described a hike in rental costs. Sandler described it as a “short-term reward” for owners, who for years charged lower monthly rates.
Sandler said he’s also noticed issues of renters who can’t qualify for low-income housing. He cited a tenant who’d called him after her complex transitioned to more low income housing. The renter, he said, made too much money to stay in the unit.
Realtor Nanci Pottinger, who’s been managing local properties for the past 18 years, described a similar general picture: high demand and limited supply.
These days, she added, she gets around 10 calls a week from people looking for a home. What’s more, she’s noticed, people are moving in from afar – Washington state, Oregon, Kansas, California.
Robert Thompson, director of the Nogales Housing Authority, said things have gotten a little better of late at the city’s Casas de Anza public housing complexes. There’s still a 15-name-long wait list for one-bedroom units, for example, but that’s down from 40.
Meanwhile, the lack of affordable rental housing elsewhere in the community has affected low-income residents who qualify for the federal Section 8 program. That initiative gives participants vouchers to offset their monthly rent costs.
These days, Thompson estimated, about 20 participating parties are still waiting to find a unit where they can actually apply that voucher.
“People are out and about, with a voucher in their hand, looking for a place to rent,” Thompson said.
Echoing both Sandler and Pottinger, Thompson noted limited inventory.
Locally, “we have not too much development,” he said.
He hopes to see that change – particularly for developers who are interested in providing units for Nogales’ public housing participants.
“I encourage. I ask. I’ll call out developers to come in, and scout the area, and see if there’s anywhere to build,” he said.
‘Bleeding out young people’
Finally, Peña was able to secure a spot at the Santa Carolina complex where she currently works. Even that took a while; she moves in next month.
And Peña said she’s seen the issue elsewhere. Santa Carolina, she said, has a wait list of just several prospective renters. But she said that during her search, she discovered that other local complexes have 20 or 30 people waiting for a spot.
One possible factor in the shortage, Peña suggested, could be people moving from Nogales, Sonora, a city that, in turn, has a fast-growing population.
“We get a lot of people that are starting jobs here, that they cross every morning,” she pointed out.
Thompson touched on the same idea, noting that when the pandemic began – and the border closed to non-essential travel – people previously living in Nogales, Sonora might have acquired rental properties on this side.
“Because kids come to school here. Parents work here,” he said. “It was a lot easier for them to just say, ‘I am staying in the U.S. until this blows over.’”
Regardless of the factors, Peña sees the shortage’s effects at her workplace.
One family, she added, had stopped by the leasing office to check whether they could be moved up on a wait list. The prospective tenants had to be out of their apartment by the beginning of March.
“‘I don’t know where to go,’’ Peña recalled the woman telling her. “And I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’”
Astorga, the recent returnee from Tucson, noted that the small business development project he’s working on for the county, along with the potential construction of the South32 mine, could bring more jobs to the community. Even local revitalization projects – new parks, murals – are a step in the right direction, he said.
But people attracted to the area for work or other reasons need a place to live. The NI learned that lesson last year when the paper was awarded a two-year grant to put a reporter in Eastern Santa Cruz County. But after an eligible participant finally accepted the position, he spent weeks on an unsuccessful apartment hunt before throwing in the towel. By then, it was too late to find a replacement, and the grant was ultimately lost.
Astorga said he wants to see local leaders act with more urgency on the rental housing problem. Waiting years for an available unit, he said, is “like a whole lifetime” for someone his age.
“We can’t really wait. Well we can, but we’re young,” he said. “We’re bleeding out young people by waiting longer.”