A new resolution allows the Nogales mayor and council members to request and receive credit A new resolution allows the Nogales mayor and council members to request and receive credit cards for city-related business.
Each year, the mayor and council already receive a budget of public funds. The cards, however, will serve as a new vehicle for elected officials to spend the taxpayer dollars.
“How’s this going to work?” asked Councilman Saulo Bonilla during an April 5 council meeting.
“When we’re dealing with public funds, where do we stand? What is allowed?” asked Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. several minutes later.
Earlier this month, City Attorney Jose Luis Machado prepared a guide on how elected officials can use the cards.
“These are general guidelines only,” Machado wrote in an April 4 memo to the city’s mayor, council, manager and deputy manager. According to the guidelines, elected officials can only use the credit card for “official City of Nogales business.”
City leaders will also review the expenses on a monthly basis – beginning April 20 at a public council meeting.
‘General’ guidelines
“Some expenditures,” Machado wrote, “are obviously not permitted.”
Elected officials cannot use the cards to pay for “items of a personal nature,” Machado wrote, including sodas, chips and alcoholic beverages.
Recent expenditures from Maldonado’s credit card do not include alcoholic beverages. The card, however, was used to purchase snacks, Starbucks coffee, meals for the mayor and other individuals, along with a YouTube TV subscription for a news service and a Roku streaming device.
“Expenses of a political or entertainment nature are never allowed,” Machado added in the April 4 memo.
The mayor’s credit card purchases, however, were made before Machado wrote the guidelines.
Machado noted in his memo – and at the April 5 council meeting – that creating an all-inclusive list of appropriate and inappropriate expenditures would be an unattainable task.
Instead, Machado encouraged elected officials to use “reasonableness and common sense.”
“If the expenditure causes you to hesitate or look for a justifying reason, then in all probability, the expenditure should not be made,” he wrote.
Mileage, lodging and meals
The mayor and council can purchase gasoline or enact a mileage charge for certain – but not all – travel purposes related to official business.
“Mileage … for travel to and from City Hall is not a permissible charge,” Machado wrote in the memo. “This is considered a non-allowable commuting expense.”
Other trips – like city business-related travel in Nogales, or travel outside of the city – are valid for mileage or gasoline purchases, Machado said.
The mayor and council can also use the city-issued credit cards largely for travel purposes: lodging, per diem meals, and incidentals like Uber fees and baggage handling.
Under the guidelines, however, there are spending limits. Elected officials, for example, cannot spend more than $65 on meals if they’re traveling somewhere in the state for city business. If they’re out of state traveling on City of Nogales business, they can spend up to $110 a day on meals.
More specific
“One final cautionary note,” Machado wrote in the memo. “Your credit card expenditures cannot exceed the amounts budgeted to you by the City Council.”
This fiscal year, the Mayor’s Office has an annual budget of $156,640 for city-related expenditures. The city council holds an annual budget of $167,914.
During the April 5 council meeting, Gradillas requested a clearer-cut set of rules from Machado.
“I won’t be doing a justful job going over expenses if I don’t know what I’m looking at,” Gradillas added.
Machado indicated that he’d potentially draft a more specific guide.
“I’m willing to try to give you some guidelines,” the city attorney said, addressing Gradillas. “(A) little bit more than what I’ve given.”