Violent threats surfaced at three local high schools last month, leading to the arrests of four students in connection with two of the threats.
Between March 17 and March 23, law enforcement reported suspicious messages written onto the bathroom walls of Rio Rico, Nogales and Pierson high schools – in that order.
The threats were determined not to be credible. Classes went on as scheduled, though extra law enforcement supervised each campus. One school – Rio Rico – sheltered in place, though students continued to receive instruction.
False threats are becoming increasingly commonplace across the United States. Schools and campuses, for instance, are reporting a surge in computer-generated hoax calls warning of active shooters, according to a recent analysis from the Associated Press.
Still, fatal school shootings continue to unfold. Late last month, 1,600 miles away from Santa Cruz County, a small, private, Christian school suffered a deadly shooting when a 28-year-old former student opened fire on campus, killing three adults and three 9-year-old children.
So how do local school officials handle violent threats? When do districts decide to inform parents, families and students about the possibility of violence on campus? And how does law enforcement determine whether a threat is credible?
The NI took a closer look at the timelines of the recent local threats, also seeking insight from district officials and law enforcement. Both districts involved in the incidents – Santa Cruz Valley Unified and Nogales Unified – noted that they’d informed law enforcement of the threats “immediately.”
Concerning two of the threats (Rio Rico and Nogales high schools) administrators waited days before publicly telling parents and guardians about the threats, working alongside law enforcement in the meantime.
The timeline: RRHS
At 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17, a deputy from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office reported a “suspicious message” in a bathroom at Rio Rico High School.
In the days that followed, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District did not disclose any information to the general public regarding the message. At 10:37 p.m. on Sunday evening, March 19, the Sheriff’s Office logged a call from a RRHS parent, who’d said his daughter had heard about the threat on a WhatsApp group with her friends.
Then, on Monday, March 20, SCVUSD began publicly relaying information. That morning, parents and guardians received text alerts and emails from RRHS around 6:50 a.m. Around the same time – just before 7 a.m. on March 20 – the district posted a letter from RRHS Principal Hector Estrada to its Facebook page.
“It was brought to the attention of RRHS Administration that a threat aligned with a school shooting was written on the wall of one of the school’s restrooms,” Estrada wrote in the letter.
Estrada added that Sheriff’s Office personnel had investigated the threat, which was deemed “not credible.” Extra law enforcement, the letter said, would be stationed on campus as a safety precaution.
The NI inquired about the district’s timeline: Why did SCVUSD wait more than two days to publicly inform parents, guardians and community members about the presence of a threat?
“We released information to our community as soon as it was determined to be factual,” said Shannon Enciso, an SCVUSD spokesperson, in an email.
“We do have a protocol that is followed in collaboration with law enforcement,” Enciso later added. “We released information to the public as soon as it was determined appropriate and accurate through the use of the protocols.”
Shelter in place
Classes proceeded for Rio Rico High School on March 20. Then, around 10:40 a.m, an “alarming” airdrop message began circulating on campus, according to a letter Estrada wrote to students and parents later that day.
Around 12:23 p.m., the district announced on its Facebook page that students were sheltering “for additional security measures as we continue to investigate information from earlier this morning.” The students, SCVUSD clarified, were staying in their classrooms as they continued to receive instruction. “Students and staff are safe,” the post said, “however, if parents have any concerns about safety, they are free to pick their student up.”
As students sheltered in place, Estrada said, staff and administrators investigated the new message while searches were conducted on the campus. Ultimately, authorities determined that the threat contained in the airdrop message had not been credible, and students were not dismissed.
“I understand that there are several opinions on this matter, and we will use the feedback to improve,” Estrada said in his letter, though he also defended the school’s decision to keep classes in session, reiterating that the airdropped threat was unsubstantiated.
NHS and Pierson
At around 3 p.m. on March 20, the Nogales Police Department responded to a similar threat at Nogales High School. The threat, according to NPD, had been written on a bathroom wall and also warned of a school shooting.
On March 22, two days after NPD had been made aware of the threat, the Nogales Unified School District shared a letter about the threat with parents and staff.
“(A) post-it note was placed on a restroom wall which alluded to a school shooting,” NHS Principal Tim Colgate wrote. The note had threatened a shooting the following day: March 23.
In his letter, Colgate noted that Nogales police had already investigated the threat and deemed it not to be credible. NPD, however, remained on campus for the week as an extra safety precaution, according to Sgt. Oscar Mesta.
NUSD Superintendent Angel Canto said school officials had collaborated with law enforcement in determining when to release public information about the threat.
Early on, Canto said, the threat was determined to be not credible. But, she added,“for transparency, we still wanted to share the information with parents and provide them the choice of whether or not to send their children to school that Thursday.”
On March 23, NPD said, officers responded to another threat, this time written in a bathroom at Pierson. The same day, several hours later, the district published a letter from Pierson’s acting principal, Lillian Bernal, disclosing information about the threat.
“While it appears to be a copycat of the incidents which occurred at other county schools earlier this week, out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of students and staff, Nogales Police Department officers will be on campus Friday,” Bernal said in the letter.
Credible, or not?
Speaking to the NI last Friday, Deputy Chief Gerardo Castillo said the Sheriff’s Office had analyzed various factors in connection with the threats at RRHS. For example, Castillo said, one message had warned of a shooting the same week as a scheduled test.
“We took it as a threat obviously, but after a while you just monitor it,” Castillo said. “And you’re on the alert, you’re on the ready. But there’s no need to overreact to that.”
Castillo noted that the case remains open, though no arrests had been made and there were no particular suspects. In the days that followed the threats, Castillo added, extra Sheriff’s Office personnel were stationed on campus.
“The more eyes and ears, obviously, the better,” he said.
As for the Nogales Police Department’s approach, Mesta said that if there’s a suspect, officers will search the residence of the individual to determine whether the person has access to weapons.
“We have to verify if there’s means,” he added.
Canto, the NUSD superintendent, added that school officials also typically meet with parents or guardians of the suspect.
NPD has arrested three students in connection with the NHS threat, along with one student allegedly involved in the Pierson High School threat.
Citing the recent investigation, Canto stressed a “zero-tolerance” policy.
“This message is particularly important to educate students that may not grasp the very serious disciplinary and legal consequences of their actions,” Canto said, “even when they do not intend to carry out such a threat, but are issuing it in the hopes of having classes or testing activity canceled for the day.”