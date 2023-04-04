Rio Rico HS

Sheriff’s Office patrol units sit outside Rio Rico High School on on March 1, 2018, in response to a rumor of a threat against the school.

 File photo by Kendal Blust

Violent threats surfaced at three local high schools last month, leading to the arrests of four students in connection with two of the threats.

Between March 17 and March 23, law enforcement reported suspicious messages written onto the bathroom walls of Rio Rico, Nogales and Pierson high schools – in that order.



