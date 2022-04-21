Peña Blanca Lake, the Patagonia Mountains and the Juan Bautista de Anza Trail have long served as local fixtures for swimming, hiking and birding.
Those natural attractions – and others in Santa Cruz County – bring value to the local economy, according to a study presented at Tuesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting.
“I’m not talking about the intrinsic value, because everyone knows you feel better when you’re outside, doing something in nature,” said Linda Shore, president of the Sky Islands Tourism Association. “But I’m talking about, actually, the dollars and cents.”
About $31.1 million, to be more exact. That’s the number a University of Arizona study estimates the nature-based economy brought to Santa Cruz County’s GDP in 2019.
Addressing the supervisors Tuesday, Shore said several residents raised funding for the study, eventually hiring the University of Arizona to analyze the county’s nature-based restorative economy.
While no action was taken at Tuesday’s study session, Shore, along with UA Professor George Frisvold, outlined potential approaches to expanding the county’s ecological economy.
But the study, Shore emphasized, “needs to be actionable, in order to have it be worth anything.”
Three facets
The study was conducted under UA’s Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. The 18-month project was funded by a slew of donors, ranging from the Borderlands Restoration Network and the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance to South32 and Sonoita Propane.
UA researchers zoned in on three facets of the nature-based restorative economy: tourism; nature-based industry; and conservation, preservation and restoration practices.
Tourism, the study estimated, added $13 million to the county’s Gross Domestic Product in 2019 and directly supplied about 320 jobs.
The second category, nature-based industry, included farming, ranching and winemaking. Agricultural jobs in particular, Frisvold noted, have increased in recent years across the county, “bucking” a nationwide trend of dwindling opportunities in the sector.
In 2019, the study asserts, nature-based industry brought $12.6 million to the county’s GDP and supported 345 jobs.
The third category – conservation, preservation and restoration – accounts for nature-related projects that are launched in Santa Cruz County. Frisvold acknowledged that many non-profits, volunteers, and governmental agencies come to the county to embark on environmentally centered endeavors.
For example, last summer, the Arizona Game and Fish Department headed down to Sonoita-Elgin to count and analyze the pronghorn antelope population. Several years before, the Tucson-based Sonoran Institute conducted an intensive survey of the Santa Cruz River’s health and chemical balance.
Those projects, Frisvold said, allow visitors to step into Santa Cruz County and spend their dollars here.
“You don’t necessarily think of ecological restoration as something that’s generating economic activity,” he said. “It’s often, I think, incorrectly framed as jobs versus the environment.”
But that category alone, Frisvold contended, added $5.4 million to the county’s GDP, accounting for 114 local jobs.
In total, the nature-based economy contributed $31.1 million to the 2019 GDP, supported 779 jobs, and generated $76.6 million in sales, the study estimated.
Next steps
While Frisvold described possible expansion for the county’s nature-based restorative economy, he encouraged the supervisors to consider “bottlenecks.”
“The county does pretty well with attracting visitors to special events,” he said. “But the question is, is the whole tourism infrastructure, lodging, restaurants ... built up sufficiently to actually capture more people coming in?”
All three supervisors agreed that a lack of infrastructure was holding back the county’s development – like slim pickings for lodging in Eastern Santa Cruz County. A lack of hotels, they agreed, could keep people from staying multiple days, amounting to less local spending.
“I think unfortunately sometimes what I see is they have people, they’re staying in Tucson, they’ll come down for a day,” District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said.
Emphasizing the lack of rooms in Sonoita’s wine country, District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera added: “You want people to stay there, and not drive after drinking.”
The supervisors also touched on more simple tactics – like marketing. The official county website lists a few dozen local attractions on a “Visitors” section, listing addresses for areas like the Callaghan Vineyards and the Hilltop Gallery, though the site lacks more recently established venues. Ruiz suggested a brochure for visitors; Frisvold encouraged new approaches to draw and retain tourists for multi-day trips.
“A lot of tourism websites will say, ‘What you do on day one, what you do on day two,’” Frisvold pointed out. “If you could do things like that, then you’re kind of luring people for multiple-night stays.”
Other initiatives, Frisvold added, could allow Santa Cruz County to expand its nature-based industries. For example, farm succession planning could help ensure land is kept for agricultural purposes; training for young farmers could allow for a larger workforce.
“There’s a lot of opportunities for growth and expansion there,” Frisvold said.