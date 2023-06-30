During a contentious, four-hour meeting last week, Santa Cruz County residents stepped up one-by-one to a podium, airing grievances over, or at times expressing support for, a rezoning plan for part of Rio Rico.
Repeatedly, one issue came up among residents: Why hadn’t they known about the plan sooner?
“I’m here because, suddenly, someone let me know that this was going on,” said Karla Osete, a Rio Rico resident, during last Thursday’s hearing. “So the reason why we don’t see … a lot of young, working people, is probably because of that.”
Technically, the county fulfilled its legal obligation in terms of informing residents about the Planning & Zoning hearing: On Tuesday, June 6, a public notice was published in the Nogales International, alerting residents about the upcoming meeting.
But, Osete pointed out, many residents do not subscribe to the NI – particularly in a county with above-average poverty rates.
“They may not even be paying for (the) newspaper,” she added.
What’s more, newspaper readers don’t always analyze public notices, which are often published in relatively smaller fonts and wedged between news articles and advertisements.
Osete wasn’t the only resident who described a lack of notice about the rezoning and reclassification plan, which was partially approved last Thursday.
“They’re just trying to slide this through,” Rio Rico resident Gary Levine told the NI during an hours-long community meeting about the rezoning effort.
The NI looked into what’s legally required for government agencies in terms of informing the public – and whether the county and city governments exceed those requirements.
What’s legally required
Arizona state law requires government agencies – like Santa Cruz County and the City of Nogales – to communicate with the public in a number of ways.
For instance, the county or city must post all public meeting notices on its own official website.
And in the vast majority of cases, governing bodies must provide notice about a meeting at least 24 hours ahead of the event.
According to Arizona Revised Statutes, governing bodies are also required to “conspicuously” post information on their websites, detailing where residents can find public notices about meetings.
While the county appeared to meet those requirements in terms of the June 22 Planning & Zoning hearing, it didn’t exceed those requirements.
For instance, the county has used its official social media accounts to alert residents of certain upcoming events and hearings. In the past, on Thursday, the county posted a fact sheet to its Facebook page, disclosing details about several prospective development plans and a coinciding public comment period.
But in the case for Jackson’s plan, the county did not publish an alert or summary to its Facebook page, which has around 2,000 followers.
The county also posted Jackson’s comprehensive plan – an 84-page document – on its official website. But on Thursday, after hearing feedback from residents, Jackson distributed a new, revised document to those who attended the public hearing. That updated document included a number of amendments – stating that certain establishments, like airports and race tracks, would be prohibited under the new ordinance. That document had not been visibly published on the county website as of Thursday afternoon.
And residents who wish to listen to any parts of the four-hour rezoning meeting will encounter another obstacle. The county has only posted an audio recording of the meeting – one that doesn’t allow listeners to fast forward, rewind, or see who is speaking during the hearing.
Calls for transparency
Last week’s rezoning meeting was not the first time residents have expressed suspicion over how both the county or city conduct public business.
Early in 2022, the County Board of Supervisors canceled an executive session after a vaguely worded agenda item sparked confusion and indignation among residents. The brief agenda item left many residents under the impression that the county was donating land to mining company South32 – when really, South32 was planning to donate land to the county.
After the meeting was tabled and the matter clarified, county resident Vanessa Register noted the lack of information.
“I appreciate the clarification,” Register said at the time. “I wish that could have been in the agenda. And then we could have had enough information to have a real opinion.”
The issue of transparency hasn’t been limited to the county – within the City of Nogales, the word comes up frequently, to the point that Mayor Jorge Maldonado promised a more transparent government during his inauguration earlier this year.
Earlier this month, Maldonado posted something new to his own Facebook page: Images highlighting and summarizing the agenda items for upcoming meetings in a simple, bullet-pointed list.
“Join us,” the post said, following up with a time, date, and a link to the live-streamed meeting.
Asked why his office had made the post, Maldonado responded: “The main thing is everybody knows what’s going on.”
But within the city, transparency issues haven’t fallen away altogether.
In February of this year, the Nogales City Council tabled a rezoning item after controversy arose over the identity of the landowner: Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas.
Like the county, the City of Nogales had met its legal requirement by posting a public notice in the newspaper. But during public meetings, nobody on the council or city staff disclosed that Barcenas, a city employee, owned the parcel of land and could potentially profit from a future development project.
It’s not illegal for a city employee to pursue a housing development project. Still, Councilman John Doyle accused Barcenas of being “deceptive” in his rezoning effort.
“Because Mr. Barcenas wasn’t forthright, when we asked who (the owner) was. Because he is the owner,” Doyle said at the time.
Residents in the affected area, including Jose Valencia, echoed that allegation, noting that they felt blindsided about the rezoning plan, which would eventually pass.
“Where are we protected as citizens from this process?” Valencia said at the time. “Where is it transparent? Where is it fair?”