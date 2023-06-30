residents

Rio Rico residents sit at a community meeting regarding rezoning and reclassification plans in June. Many at the meeting complained about the county's lack of communication and transparency about the proposed changes.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

During a contentious, four-hour meeting last week, Santa Cruz County residents stepped up one-by-one to a podium, airing grievances over, or at times expressing support for, a rezoning plan for part of Rio Rico.

Repeatedly, one issue came up among residents: Why hadn’t they known about the plan sooner?



Tags

Load comments