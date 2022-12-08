Gavel

A man responsible for a vehicle rollover near Sonoita that sent him and three undocumented migrants to the hospital has pleaded guilty at U.S. District Court in Tucson.

Marcos Estrella Ornelas, a U.S. citizen born in 1995, pleaded guilty on Dec. 7 to transporting undocumented migrants for profit and putting human life in jeopardy, court records show. He is now awaiting a sentencing hearing, at which he faces a term ranging from three-to-five years in prison.



Tags

Load comments