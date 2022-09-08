Gavel

On Dec. 2, 2020, a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a vehicle driven by Rafael Salmeron in Rio Rico. Court records show that Salmeron fled the vehicle and ran into a residence. When law enforcement searched the vehicle, they found an undocumented migrant in the rear cargo area.

Salmeron, who was 24 at the time, was arrested and allegedly admitted to having been paid $300 per person to transport undocumented migrants. He also allegedly said he had been recruited into a smuggling organization by people including a Nogales woman named Isamar Chaparro.



