On Dec. 2, 2020, a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a vehicle driven by Rafael Salmeron in Rio Rico. Court records show that Salmeron fled the vehicle and ran into a residence. When law enforcement searched the vehicle, they found an undocumented migrant in the rear cargo area.
Salmeron, who was 24 at the time, was arrested and allegedly admitted to having been paid $300 per person to transport undocumented migrants. He also allegedly said he had been recruited into a smuggling organization by people including a Nogales woman named Isamar Chaparro.
When federal investigators examined Salmeron’s phone, they learned he had also been in contact with Marco Antonio Romero and Ian Esteban Serrano, both of Nogales, prior to and during the smuggling incident.
All four were charged and pleaded guilty at U.S. District Court in Tucson. Salmeron was the first to be sentenced when he received a 21-month prison term in January. Chaparro, 29, was sentenced in May to five years of probation.
Then on Aug. 25, Serrano, 27, and Romero, 22, were each sentenced to 45 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to human-smuggling offenses.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Serrano had two prior convictions for the same offense and Romero had one. The judge gave each defendant 37 months for their latest convictions, as well as eight more months for violating the conditions of supervised release from their previous cases.
“Together, Serrano and Romero managed and supervised the human-smuggling organization,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “The co-conspirators coordinated smuggling operations by recruiting drivers and sending them to various locations to pick up or drop off undocumented individuals in the Nogales and Rio Rico communities.”
The criminal complaint originally filed against Salmeron following his arrest offers a number of alleged examples of how the organization worked.
For example, while Salmeron was transporting his undocumented passenger on Dec. 2, 2020, Serrano reportedly messaged him with several locations in Rio Rico where he could leave the person.
“When you’re done, there are two more in the same place as the others if you want,” read one message, according to the complaint.
An examination of Salmeron’s phone also allegedly showed the four suspects coordinating to smuggle migrants during the previous two weeks.
In one instance, Romero allegedly sent Salmeron an audio message telling him to call once he had picked up a group of undocumented migrants. That same day, Salmeron sent Romero a video message in which Salmeron asked five migrants to state their names and say that they were in the United States.
“In my training and experience, human smugglers take identifying videos of illegal aliens as ‘proof’ that they have arrived, in order to facilitate payment,” wrote the Border Patrol agent who swore out the complaint.
A few hours after Salmeron sent Romero the video message, the complaint says, the same five migrants were arrested by sheriff’s deputies and Border Patrol agents at a location in Rio Rico.
The complaint says that on Nov. 21, 2020, Chaparro sent Salmeron a WhatsApp message with an address on Seneca Place in Nogales. Salmeron asked, “How many are there?” Chaparro replied “Three” and the two reportedly discussed where they would “put them.”
Then, Serrano sent Salmeron a message on Nov. 24, 2020 with an address of Rancho Grande Circle in Nogales – another “known pickup spot” for undocumented immigrants, according to the complaint.
“How many are there?” Salmeron asked?
“Six” was Serrano’s reply, and: “Let me know when you are five minutes away.”
On Nov. 25, 2020, Chaparro and Salmeron reportedly traded WhatsApp messages in which they discussed the purchase of food, water and blankets. The next day, Salmeron sent Chaparro a WhatsApp video message of Salmeron instructing a male and female who were hiding in the brush to state their names and say they were in the United States. Both were wrapped in blankets.
On Dec. 1, 2020, Serrano. and Salmeron exchanged messages with an address on Skyline Drive in Nogales, yet “another location used as a pickup location” for undocumented migrants. They also allegedly discussed an area on Vereda Ortiz in Rio Rico where Serrano said the migrants could “go up the hillside.”
In all, authorities reportedly found evidence of Salmeron having transported 25 undocumented migrants as part of the conspiracy – until he was caught in Rio Rico on Dec. 2, 2020.
According to the complaint against him, Salmeron had several phone conversations with Romero and Chaparro while he was incarcerated in December 2020. Those calls were recorded by law enforcement.
During one call, Salmeron reportedly told Romero and Chaparro that he had not told authorities about their involvement in the incident that ended with his arrest. In another call, he told the pair that they still owed him more than $2,000.
In yet another call, Romero wanted to know why Salmeron hadn’t unloaded the “pollos” – slang for undocumented migrants – before police caught up to him. “You stop, you drop them off, then you keep pressing (the gas pedal,” he said.