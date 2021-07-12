On Sunday morning, Sonoran authorities handed down a prison sentence for the man who killed 15-year-old Leicy Celina Vargas in Nogales, Sonora a week earlier in a crime that shocked and angered the community.
That afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators clad in black and purple marched down the city’s Avenida Alvaro Obregon, calling for justice and an end to femicide – gender-based violence against women and girls.
In a statement posted to Facebook, the Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office (FGJE) office identified the killer as 37-year-old Juan Manuel “N.”, Leicy’s neighbor. (Mexican law enforcement no longer releases the last name of criminal suspects or convicts, and instead uses the initial “N.” for “nombre,” or “name.”)
He was arrested on Saturday, convicted and sentenced on Sunday to 40 years in prison for the July 4 femicide in an “abbreviated proceeding,” the FGJE said.
Hours later, approximately 300 people gathered on the corner of Obregon and Calle Campillo. The crowd started walking south shortly before 5:30 p.m., carrying purple balloons, the color of Mexico’s feminist movement, and signs with slogans including “Ni una menos” (“Not one less”) and “We are the voice for those who aren’t here anymore.”
Kenia Vargas, the mother of Leicy Celina, walked in front, carrying a photo of her smiling daughter along with the message: “Justice for Leicy.”
“My daughter won’t come back to life, they’re not going to give her back to me. But justice was done,” Vargas told reporters who gathered before the rally, referring to the criminal sentence. The FGJE wrote that Vargas had been present for the court proceedings on Sunday morning.
Motorcycle officers from the Nogales Municipal Police accompanied the demonstrators down Avenida Obregon.
The march concluded at a central park in Nogales, Sonora surrounding the Monument to Reason, better known as the Mono Bichi. There, demonstrators placed candles and painted slogans on the monument, and Vargas spoke to the crowd.
The march followed the same route as a demonstration on March 8, International Women’s Day, when protesters called for an end to violence against women and for justice for victims, just two days after the body of Cecilia Yepiz, a 49-year-old former city engineer in Nogales, Sonora, was found in a shallow grave south of the city.
Violent death
On July 4, Leicy Celina left her home in the Colosio neighborhood for the last time around 3 p.m., according to Sonoran media reports. She had asked her mother for permission to visit a friend who lived a few blocks away.
What happened in the following hours isn’t completely clear, but Leicy’s body was discovered the next afternoon, on the side of Highway 15, south of Nogales. The FGJE said her body had signs of violence and she died by asphyxiation.
Over the past week, the case garnered attention in Sonoran and national media outlets. Kenia Vargas said she would seek out Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, if that’s what it took to get justice for her daughter. On social media, organizers invited people to attend the march on Sunday afternoon.
Then, on Saturday, an arrest warrant for Juan Manuel was executed, according to the FGJE. The next day, he received the 40-year sentence
According to the FGJE, Juan Manuel and Leicy had a “relationship of confidence” and the man brought the girl to his home in the Lomas de Anza neighborhood on Saturday. There, they had an argument and he beat her unconscious. He then put her in his Mitsubishi Eclipse, drove south, strangled her and dumped her body on the side of the road at about 7:10 p.m, the FGJE stated.
The prosecutor’s office said that Juan Manuel “accepted the facts as a result of the overwhelming evidence presented by the FGJE and agreed to the abbreviated proceeding.” However, it didn’t offer more details about the evidence except to note that officials had executed search warrants at multiple homes.
In the past week, Mexican media outlets reported that the last message Kenia Vargas received from her daughter came at approximately 6 p.m. on July 4, when Leicy said “Mom, some men are disrespecting me.” The FGJE stated on Sunday that Juan Manuel had used Leicy’s phone to send messages to her mother and a friend, but didn’t specify whether the alleged last communication between Leicy and her mother might have been sent by Juan Manuel.
In comments made prior to Sunday’s march and reported in El Diario de Sonora, Kenia Vargas said she didn’t know if her daughter had a relationship with her killer, but said she knew Juan Manuel and his wife, who were neighbors.
Leicy Celina Vargas was a student at the College for Scientific and Technology Studies of Sonora (CeCYTES) and dreamed of becoming a nurse to help children with cancer, according to the Mexican newspaper El Universal.
The FGJE stated that Juan Manuel was the 151st person sentenced for the crime of femicide since the state officially recognized the crime.
In Mexico, a femicide is classified as a homicide of a woman that meets one or more additional criteria, such as sexual violence, or if the victim was held incommunicado prior to the killing. The problem has become an increasing source of anger in Mexico, where government data showed at least 939 documented cases in 2020, according to Reuters.
KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk reported last month that only the Mexican state of Morelos had more femicides that Sonora during the first five months of 2021, when it recorded 20 cases. But the report noted that some states appear to underreport the offense.