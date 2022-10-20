U.S. immigration officials have been expelling hundreds of undocumented Venezuelan migrants into Nogales, Sonora as a new policy takes shape under the U.S. and Mexican governments.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona declined to comment on, or even confirm that the expulsions were taking place. However, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, which has been tracking the situation in Nogales, estimated that 644 Venezuelan migrants had been sent south through the local ports of entry between Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.
Jeremy MacGillvray, deputy director at the IOM, said that Nogales, Sonora is one of five Mexican border towns receiving the migrants, along with Ciudad Juárez, Tijuana, Matamoros and Piedras Negras.
The mass expulsions of Venezuelan migrants coincide with the Biden Administration’s recent expansion of Title 42. The pandemic-related policy, which began in March 2020, directs U.S. immigration officials to immediately expel individuals who attempt to enter the country without legal documentation.
On Oct. 12, the Biden Administration announced it would grant temporary legal status for up to 24,000 Venezuelan nationals. In a statement that day, the Department of Homeland Security described the program as an attempt to facilitate a “more orderly and safe process for people fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis in Venezuela.”
However, DHS states, Venezuelan nationals who attempt to enter the U.S. illegally will not be considered for the humanitarian parole program. Those migrants are now being expelled immediately under Title 42 – a process that denies them an immigration hearing.
“Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico,” DHS said in the Oct. 12 statement.
It’s not entirely clear how many of the Venezuelans being sent to Mexico through the local ports – if any – are staying in Nogales, Sonora.
Multiple sources told the NI that at least some of the migrants had likely been transported 170 miles south to Hermosillo, the capital and largest city in Sonora. But the Instituto Nacional de Migración, an arm of the Mexican government, has not made such information public.
“They haven’t been totally open about what’s happening,” MacGillvray said.
And while U.S. and Mexican immigration officials have remained relatively quiet on the details of the migrants’ journey, various red, privately owned buses have been making their way through the Dennis Deconcini Port of Entry and into Mexico, drawing attention and speculation.
On Thursday, at least one of those buses was filled with Venezuelan migrants.
César Barrón, a journalist with Radio XENY, captured video that morning as dozens of migrants spoke through the bus’s open window. The vehicle sat dormant, just south of the Deconcini port, as adults and children asked Barrón for help.
In the minutes-long video, the migrants said their phones had been taken from them, and described spending several days in detention.
Shouting through the window, one young woman told Barrón the migrants did not know where they were.
“We don’t know where we’re going,” she added. “There are children here.”
Reached by the NI about 90 minutes after the video was posted, Barrón said the bus had already left. He described a similar difficulty in trying to obtain official confirmation about what was going on.
A shift in policy
MacGillvray said the IOM had several concerns with the new policy toward Venezuelan migrants.
“One, 24,000 as a maximum is pretty much nothing when you compare it to the number of Venezuelans that are outside of Venezuela,” he said, referencing the cap set by the Biden administration on the number of Venezuelans to receive temporary legal status.
The U.N. estimates more than 6.8 million people have left Venezuela amid ongoing violence and economic instability.
The new U.S. program, he added, requires Venezuelan nationals to use their passport in applying for temporary humanitarian parole – a document that’s currently hard to obtain in the country.
What’s more, MacGillvray said, there’s room for misinterpretation in the new policy – something that could lead to migrants crossing illegally and being expelled.
“Whenever there’s a decision … especially a migration policy decision,” he said, “this is often either misinterpreted by migrants, or used by smugglers to encourage people to use their services and make their way north.”
Empty buses
On Wednesday morning, the Plaza Pesqueira in Nogales, Sonora, just south of the U.S. border fence, was relatively calm. Taxi drivers awaited customers; shop owners advertised blankets and jewelry. Nearby, however, several glossy, red charter buses sat empty and dormant, a few hundred meters south of the Deconcini port.
Roberto Rodriguez, a local shop owner, glanced at the empty buses and counted them out loud.
“Last night, there were others,” he added.
Unlike the crowded buses portrayed in Barrón’s video, on Wednesday morning, the dozens of Venezuelan migrants were nowhere to be found.
The Instituto Nacional de Migración headquarters on Calle Reforma didn’t yield many answers, either. On Wednesday afternoon, the immigration center was closed. Standing outside the building, a security officer speculated that the larger quantities of migrants would likely be transported to Hermosillo.
Gia Del Pino, communications director for the Kino Border Initiative, told the NI she’d been doing intakes all morning at the KBI’s migrant aid center in Nogales, Sonora – but hadn’t noticed any recently expelled Venezuelan citizens.
“Perhaps we’ll start seeing more Venezuelans tomorrow, once they get a word about Kino,” she added.
The following day, Del Pino said, none had come through KBI.