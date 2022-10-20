Migrants

Video filmed by Radio XENY reporter Cesár Barrón shows Venezuelan migrants asking for help in a bus just south of the border in Nogales, Sonora.

 Screengrab of video by Cesár Barrón

U.S. immigration officials have been expelling hundreds of undocumented Venezuelan migrants into Nogales, Sonora as a new policy takes shape under the U.S. and Mexican governments.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona declined to comment on, or even confirm that the expulsions were taking place. However, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, which has been tracking the situation in Nogales, estimated that 644 Venezuelan migrants had been sent south through the local ports of entry between Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.

A Transportes Avilés bus sits near the DeConcini Port of Entry on Wednesday.


