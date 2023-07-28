I-19 accident

First responders redirect traffic Monday on southbound Interstate 19, near Mariposa Road.

 Photo by Manuel C. Coppola

Even with the scant rain seen in Nogales and throughout Santa Cruz County, two car accidents this week served as a reminder for motorists to be leery of puddled water on the roadway that can cause a vehicle to hydroplane.

Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, reported two accidents on Monday, both attributed to hydroplaning, within a couple of hours of each other at the same location on Interstate 19.



Tags

Load comments