Even with the scant rain seen in Nogales and throughout Santa Cruz County, two car accidents this week served as a reminder for motorists to be leery of puddled water on the roadway that can cause a vehicle to hydroplane.
Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, reported two accidents on Monday, both attributed to hydroplaning, within a couple of hours of each other at the same location on Interstate 19.
In one incident, a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-19, near kilometer 4 between the Western Avenue and Mariposa Road interchanges, when it hydroplaned, went off the roadway into the median, and rolled over. The driver did not report any injuries, Graves said.
He cited the same circumstances for the second accident in the same area, except this driver was headed southbound. The driver sustained minor injuries and a passenger was unscathed.
More than 20 percent of crashes in the United States each year are weather-related, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration, and nearly half of those weather-related accidents occur during rainfall.
Drive Safe Online offers the following tips to avoid hydroplaning:
• Slow down when roads are wet
• Allow more space between vehicles
• Follow in the tracks of the car in front because it has already displaced water on the road
• Avoid changing lanes or passing other vehicles if possible
• Don’t use cruise control
• Steer around deep water when possible
If drivers find their cars hydroplaning, they’re advised to stay calm, not brake or turn suddenly, ease their foot off the gas until the vehicle slows and they can feel the road again, then keep the steering wheel straight.
If drivers need to brake, they should do so gently with light pumping actions and if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes, then brake normally; the vehicle’s computer will mimic a pumping action, when necessary.