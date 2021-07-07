The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning nighttime closures of the Interstate 19 on-ramp at Exit 4 (State Route 189/Mariposa Road) beginning Wednesday, July 7.
The following closures are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and be lifted by 6 a.m. the following day:
• Southbound I-19 on-ramp from Grand Avenue to SR 189: July 7, 8 and 14.
• Northbound I-19 on-ramp from SR 189 to Grand Avenue: July 8, 12 and 13.
As a detour, drivers can use Grand or Western avenues.
In addition, ADOt is advising motorists to expect northbound on- and off-ramp closures on Interstate 19 at Exit 48 (Arivaca Road) between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 and Monday, July 12.
The southbound on- and off-ramps at Arivaca Road will be closed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 14.
Motorists can use Agua Linda Road as a detour, ADOT said.