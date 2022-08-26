Petition

An order of protection petition for Arizona residents.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

When Natalyia Congdon’s dogs bark, she said, the sound puts her on edge.

Congdon moved to Nogales earlier this year with her family. Speaking to the NI from her new home, she smiled, pointing out the blue Spanish tiles in the kitchen. She and her husband Robert marveled at the green landscape around them, made lush by the monsoon season.

waiting room

A waiting room at the Crossroads Mission. Clients are often guided into this room before arriving to a shelter, according to Director Alejandra Martinez.


