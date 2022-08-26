When Natalyia Congdon’s dogs bark, she said, the sound puts her on edge.
Congdon moved to Nogales earlier this year with her family. Speaking to the NI from her new home, she smiled, pointing out the blue Spanish tiles in the kitchen. She and her husband Robert marveled at the green landscape around them, made lush by the monsoon season.
But moving also put Congdon, a domestic violence survivor, at risk.
Congdon is attempting to remove her new address from public records through the Arizona Confidentiality Program, an initiative created for survivors of violent crimes.
In the process, Congdon is hitting bureaucratic roadblocks. And in the meantime, she said, her abuser reached out to her, despite an order of protection – making it clear that he knows where she lives.
“My story is just one of how many millions are there out there?” she said. “I’m one person, and I’m one story.”
At a Nogales City Council meeting earlier this month, Congdon stepped up to a wooden podium and urged local officials to do more in terms of protecting domestic violence survivors.
“Yes, we have laws,” Congdon said. “No, they are not enough.”
Arizona’s Address Confidentiality Program serves thousands of residents statewide. But there is no employee within Nogales or Santa Cruz County who’s certified to assist applicants. Meeting with an assistant in person means traveling to another county.
Now, County Attorney George Silva says he’s working to change that.
“I mean, we have to,” Silva said. “How can we not have this service?”
Survivors and advocates who spoke to the NI emphasized the importance of ensuring address confidentiality for domestic violence survivors – along with other resources, like mental health responders and emergency hotlines.
“We need more support of the city, the government ... more programs,” said Alejandra Martinez, director of the Crossroads Nogales Mission shelter. “To have something. To advocate for these people.”
Address confidentiality
On a Wednesday afternoon in August, Congdon opened a plastic blue binder on her dining room table, revealing a stack of documents. Legal name changes, orders of protection – steps she had taken, Congdon said, to keep herself and her family safe after years of domestic abuse.
“Is this enough documentation?” Congdon asked, flipping through the pages. “Is this enough for me to be able to be safe? No.”
Finding a person’s address – particularly online – is often achievable in Arizona.
Typically, a resident’s home address can be accessed through public documents like utility bills and tax assessment records. What’s more, online data brokers like True People Search and Spokeo collect that information and sell it, according to an investigation from The Deseret News, a newspaper based in Utah.
Arizona’s Address Confidentiality Program attempts to reel in some of that personal information. The initiative provides eligible residents with a “substitute” address, hiding their whereabouts from public record.
The program’s applicants must prove that they’ve suffered a violent crime – like domestic assault, rape or stalking. Currently, nearly 2,200 people statewide are enrolled, according to a spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
To apply, residents must meet with a certified application assistant. Currently, there are assistants housed in agencies throughout the state – in police departments, shelters and crisis centers, for example.
None, however, are located in Santa Cruz County.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program also rolled out a virtual application process. But Congdon said she didn’t receive a response when she attempted to meet with an assistant virtually. So she and her husband got accustomed to traveling to a different county to meet with an application assistant.
“Not everybody has access to do that,” she added. “They don’t have a car.”
‘The ball’s rolling’
When reached for this story, Silva said he’d previously had some knowledge of the Address Confidentiality Program. Once he started researching more, he added, he was surprised to learn that no agencies in Santa Cruz County were certified to assist with the program.
“So after that, the first thing I did is I emailed (the Secretary of State), and said, ‘Hey, I want to be a host agency,’’’ Silva said. “We can’t have this. This is unacceptable. So now, the ball’s rolling.”
While Silva prepares his staff to train for the program, he said that in the meantime, the Victim Services unit at the County Attorney’s Office could provide transportation for applicants like Congdon.
Both Congdon and Silva acknowledged another barrier: most survivors likely don’t know about the program to begin with.
Silva said staff will begin informing victims about the program.
“I guarantee you, if we had community members that knew about it, we would have some victims reaching out and saying, ‘Hey, I heard of this program and I want to take advantage of it,’” Silva said.
During the Nogales City Council meeting on Aug. 9, Congdon suggested a citywide program that could keep addresses confidential as well.
“We can be the town that can set the example to the rest of the state,” Congdon told the NI. “This little town can do it. If they want to.”
City Attorney Michael Massee did not respond to a request for comment before press time.
‘Deep lengths’
The Address Confidentiality Program is equipped to help new renters and homeowners. But domestic violence survivors living in transitional housing – like a shelter – also face risks, according to Martinez, the director at Crossroads Nogales Mission.
“We try to maintain our address as anonymous as we can,” Martinez said. “For the protection of our clients.”
Crossroads provides shelter, meals and resources for people experiencing homelessness, some of whom have endured domestic violence.
Currently, Martinez said, Crossroads works with the Mariposa Community Health Center – a partnership that allows domestic violence survivors to meet with a caseworker upon arriving at the shelter.
And, if an individual is unsafe in Nogales, they can be transferred to another location – for instance, a shelter in Pima or Cochise county.
“These victims need protection,” Martinez said. “And sometimes, the aggressor, they go into deep lengths to just find them.”
That’s happened before in Nogales.
In 2012, 24-year-old Katie Lynn Lemar was living in a home on North Highland Drive – a recovery facility for people with substance use disorder. Her husband, 56-year-old Timothy Allen Lemar, murdered her at the home.
At the time, a friend of Lynn Lemar told the NI the couple had a history of abuse.
It was one of three domestic violence fatalities reported in Santa Cruz County over a 13-month period.
“Being such a small town, people sometimes don’t get informed, and they think that nothing ever happens here,” said Martinez, who is from Nogales. “That we don’t have any victims of domestic violence.”
‘I ran for my life’
In more recent years, local law enforcement has responded to hundreds of domestic violence calls.
Between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2021, the Nogales Police Department logged 883 domestic violence reports, according to data compiled by the Children’s Advocacy Center in Southern Arizona. Meanwhile, sheriff’s deputies logged more than 90 calls for domestic violence incidents over the course of 2021, according to crime statistics listed on the Sheriff’s Office website.
But tracking the true rate of domestic violence is difficult – not all survivors report incidents to the police.
Elisa, for example, did not. But that didn’t mean she wasn’t in danger.
Years ago, Elisa arrived at Crossroads Mission with her daughter after leaving an abusive husband. The NI agreed not to use her real name as a safety precaution.
When she left, she had nothing but her clothes and her car, she said.
“I said, ‘Well, I’m going to start from zero. I have to leave. Because if not ... He can kill me,’” she said. “And I wouldn’t be here, talking. Or helping other people.”
The shelter, Elisa said, became a safe haven. She found comfort in speaking with other women and participating in religious services. Gradually, she saved up for an apartment for herself and her daughter. Now, as an employee at Crossroads, she tries to provide the same support she received, she told the NI – greeting guests with a smile and words of motivation.
“To give them hope,” she said. “To tell them, ‘you can.’”
Elisa and Martinez, who’ve both spent years working at the shelter, offered the same advice to survivors of domestic violence: leave.
“I would tell them to come here,” Elisa said. “Because you’re going to be more protected here than in the street, or in your house.”
It wasn’t easy to leave her home, Elisa said. Initially, she didn’t want her marriage to fall apart – but, she added, she wanted to stay alive.
“So I ran,” she said, “for my life.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers free assistance in English and Spanish at 800-799-7233. To access regional hotlines, shelters, and other frequently asked questions, readers can head to domesticshelters.org.