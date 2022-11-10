Election Day

A voter walks toward the entrance of the voting center at the VFW Hall in Nogales Tuesday evening, shortly before the polls closed.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Thousands of Santa Cruz County residents cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election, weighing in on competitive races that ranged from the Nogales City Council to the Arizona Governor’s Office.

As of Thursday, the County Elections Department was continuing to tabulate votes. Still, unofficial results point to a significantly higher voter turnout for the November elections.

Election Day

Before heading out to vote on Tuesday, Elsa Rodriguez of Nogales studied her options and made a worksheet to follow as she filled out her ballot.
Election Day

Gilbert Corella voted on Tuesday at the VFW Hall.
Mission for AZ

Canvassers with Mission for Arizona, a Democratic-led political organization, hand out voter guides at the VFW Hall on Tuesday.
Mendez

Jessica Mendez campaigns for candidates Luis Pozzolo, Kari Lake and Patti Muñozcano.
Election Day

Juventino E. Moreno was in a good mood after voting on Tuesday.
Election Day

Kaprisia Reyes of Rio Rico voted in her second election on Tuesday.


Tags

Load comments