Thousands of Santa Cruz County residents cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election, weighing in on competitive races that ranged from the Nogales City Council to the Arizona Governor’s Office.
As of Thursday, the County Elections Department was continuing to tabulate votes. Still, unofficial results point to a significantly higher voter turnout for the November elections.
By 6 p.m. Thursday, the county had counted 12,362 ballots, nearly double number from the primary elections in August, when only 6,916 residents voted.
Speaking to the NI on Election Day, local voters pointed to a wide variety of issues influencing their decisions at the polls. Many expressed concern over historic inflation rates, while others voiced frustration over stagnant city leadership.
For Elvira Monroy, who voted at the VFW Hall’s voting center Tuesday, the economy and immigration – “That migrants be treated with more humanity” – were at the top of her list.
“I know that too many are coming, and they can’t invade the country. I know that,” she said of the immigration issue. “But they also should be treated with humanity and not separated from their children.”
Alba Cañez, 27, also had the economy on her mind, along with schools and abortion rights.
“We don’t want women’s rights taken away,” she said after casting her vote.
Elsa Rodriguez, a 76-year-old Nogalian, did her homework before heading to the polls. She studied up on the ballot’s various candidates and propositions; then, she said, she carried a list of her choices to the VFW.
As for her key issues, Rodriguez mentioned abortion, which she opposes, and, again, the economy.
“Locally, there’s a lot of things to do,” she said.
Historically, fewer voters participate in midterm elections in the United States, when there’s no scheduled change in the presidency. But some local voters make it a habit: Rodriguez said she’s voted in every election since she became a citizen in 1996.
“I don’t miss any,” she added.
Juana Roche de Esquivel, a 78-year-old Nogalian, said she was voting in her third election since becoming a citizen.
“My husband was always the one who voted, since he was a citizen. But when he died, I said, ‘I’m going to vote now.’”
With ballots still left to process on Thursday, voter participation in Santa Cruz County stood temporarily at 42.4 percent. It was 48.4 percent for the midterms in 2018 and 66 percent for the 2020 General Election.
‘They haven’t done good things’
Some who spoke to the NI Tuesday expressed interest in, and at times exasperation with, the municipal government.
After casting his vote, Gilbert Corella, 42, of Nogales, said he and his family have been homeless since being evicted by a retaliatory landlord. While they’ve received help from a Tucson-based organization, he said they’ve had little luck with city leaders.
“I just want people here in office, locally, to actually do something for their community. Not building dog parks – we don’t need dog parks,” he said, noting the lack of parks for kids.
Corella pointed to the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package that funneled COVID-19 relief funds to Nogales. The mayor and council are still deliberating on how to spend its remaining $3.35 million.
“Get all these dinosaurs out of office,” Corella added. “They’re sitting on three-point-something million dollars of pandemic money still, and can’t even help one family that’s been displaced out of their home.”
But while city voters cast out incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino by a decisive margin in the Aug. 2 primary, incomplete results in Tuesday’s City Council election showed little chance of a fresh face appearing on the dais.
Of the four top vote-getters in the race for three council seats, three were incumbents and the fourth was a former mayor and councilmember.
Miguel Castro, who cast his vote on Tuesday morning at the vote center at Challenger Elementary School, said he hoped to see more growth and development in Nogales, along with street repairs.
“They haven’t done good things,” he said of city management over the years.
Castro said that during the decades he’s spent in Nogales, nearby communities like Patagonia and Green Valley seemed to grow and change. But in his own city, he added, “everything is the same.”
Cristobal Garcia, a Nogales native who voted at Challenger, said he was also curious to see how the city council might change post-election. Already, it’s the 20-year-old’s second time casting a ballot.
“I feel that voting is important,” he said, for “every election.”
‘Always hope’
In a PBS NewsHour/Marist poll conducted in late October, voters across the nation listed inflation as their most pressing issue at the polls.
“Prices are going high,” said Angelica Smith, a Nogalian who cast her vote Tuesday at the VFW.
She pointed to groceries in particular, and expressed concern for shoppers who do not qualify for government assistance.
Ivette and Juan Fernandez, who run a business renting commercial spaces, said skyrocketing prices and rising interest rates are affecting their company.
After casting his ballot at the VFW, Juan Fernandez said he wanted to ensure “that the local economy is protected.”
The couple also described a lack in quality educational opportunities for children and young people – more schools, they said, would be an asset to the community.
For Ivette Fernandez, casting a ballot holds historical significance. It gives her a chance, she said, to exercise voting rights that were once denied to women and Latino citizens.
Maria Corrales, who voted Tuesday morning at Challenger, was also worried about inflation – not to mention, she said, the aftermath of the pandemic.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have largely subsided in Santa Cruz County, but Corrales noted that the emotional and economic trauma of the pandemic haven’t disappeared.
“It has really affected us,” she said.
Corrales, who’s lived in Nogales more than 60 years and raised her children here, said she votes regularly. Speaking Tuesday, she described it as “an obligation.”
“There’s always hope for a better future,” she added.
Having their say
Statewide, the gubernatorial race between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake has proved contentious. As of Thursday, the election was still too close to call.
U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat whose congressional district includes Santa Cruz County, faced a Republican challenger as well – Luis Pozzolo, a Republican whose platform included fewer mining restrictions and and more stringent laws prohibiting abortion.
Outside the VFW Tuesday, Jessica Mendez and Phernanda Damiano waved signs supporting Pozzolo, along with Lake. Mendez, who’d been organizing Pozzolo’s campaign in Santa Cruz County, said the candidate, an immigrant from Uruguay, was a prime example of the American Dream.
Statewide and nationwide, there was a lot of talk about angry voters this election season. But 87-year-old Juventino E. Moreno of Nogales was in a jovial mood when he cast his ballot Tuesday.
“I am not angry at all. I have no reason at all. I’m alive,” he said after voting at the VFW Hall.
Moreno said he served 31 years with the Marines, was a P.O.W. in the Korean War, and wounded five times during his service. Years later, he said, he felt grateful to recover, and obligated to participate in the democratic process.
“It’s my duty as an American to speak up,” he said.
Tuesday was Kaprisia Reyes’ second opportunity to vote since becoming eligible two years ago. The Rio Rican cast her ballot on Tuesday at Tubac Fire District Station No. 2.
“I wanted to have my say,” she said.