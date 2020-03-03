The Nogales City Council will meet on Tuesday to talk about international sewer issues, the local cemetery, a federal police program and abortion.
The council is set to hear an update from attorneys on “pending issues” related to the International Boundary and Water Commission. The IBWC and the city have long fought over responsibility for a cross-border sewer pipe.
Council members will also have a chance to approve a new Stonegarden Grant for $868,997. Operation Stonegarden is a federal program that pays local police for overtime shifts related to border enforcement.
And the mayor and council may also approve the purchase of additional land to expand the city cemetery.
Also up for the council’s approval on Tuesday: a resolution declaring that “human life begins at the moment of conception” and supporting legislation that restricts abortion.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the council chambers in City Hall, 777 Grand Ave. It can also be viewed online at www.youtube.com/user/CityofNogalesArizona.
McSally staff to hold hours in Nogales
Members of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally’s staff will hold office hours in Nogales this week to meet one-on-one with constituents who may need help with a federal agency or department.
The hours are set for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the Nogales City Hall conference room, 777 N. Grand Ave.