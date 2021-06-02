State troopers are still trying to identify a female victim who was found dead on Interstate 19 last Friday in what they believe could have been one of two fatal hit-and-run incidents that same night in the same area, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said.
DPS dispatchers received a call of a body in the roadway on the interstate at Kilometer 37 near Tubac at 10:25 p.m. on May 28.
According to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, the body was possibly that of a 17-year-old female, who was described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and having dark skin, brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing black leggings, black jeans, a black-and-gray long sleeve T-shirt, and gray tennis shoes.
“She suffered severe head trauma,” Graves told the NI in an email. “We believe she may have been sideswiped by a passing vehicle as she was trying to cross the roadway from the median side to the emergency lane.”
Graves said that state troopers arrived on scene about 10 minutes after receiving the call, but were unable to determine how long the body had been in the roadway. He added that there were no eyewitnesses to describe the collision or provide a description of the vehicle that may have hit her.
As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in connection to the incident.
“At this point, this is being investigated as a hit-and-run fatal collision,” Graves wrote, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
Second incident
Shortly after 9 p.m. that same night, DPS dispatchers received another call of a car crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Kilometer 34.
During that incident, a shuttle passenger van had been stranded on the right shoulder with a flat tire. While the shuttle driver and two passengers attempted to change the tire, a passing vehicle – described as a 2018 white Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer – side-swiped the three individuals and fled the scene.
The driver and one of the passengers remained near the shuttle with severe injuries, Graves told the NI on Tuesday. The third victim, a passenger, was thrown a few hundred feet south and into traffic.
Graves said that a second vehicle was unable to change lanes due to traffic, and ran over the victim who was laying in the right lane. The man was pronounced dead on scene, and was later identified as 19-year-old Rodolfo Valenzuela of Tucson.
The shuttle driver and the other passenger were taken to a Tucson hospital for further treatment of their injuries, as was a federal law enforcement officer riding on a motorcycle who rear-ended another vehicle as traffic slowed in response to the collision.
Asked on Wednesday whether the female body found in the northbound lanes approximately three kilometers could be connected to the crash involving the shuttle passenger van, Graves said DPS had no information that pointed to that conclusion.
“We are not going to speculate about the deceased victim or where she was going at the time of the collision,” he said.