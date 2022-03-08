When Herb Wisdom invested thousands of dollars to construct a pickleball court in Tubac, things did not go as planned.
Wisdom has spent years – decades, really – bringing athletic resources to youth in his community. The pickleball court, a nod to the tennis-like sport that’s been garnering popularity, was part of his ever-growing vision.
But the asphalt Wisdom had purchased for the court was rough and coarse, posing potential harm to players if they hit the ground. The project fell through. An empty, dormant plot of asphalt remained, and in Wisdom’s own words, he was “out $3,000.”
Late last month, though, that same court was used to help save a life.
On Feb. 22, medical personnel landed a helicopter on the empty court, blowing red dirt and gravel into the air. Medical personnel airlifted a man, who was suffering from a heart attack, to Tucson for further treatment.
That man, Joe Gleason, survived. After a week in the hospital, he’s now home and recovering, according to his wife. Speaking to the NI, Pam Gleason credited the airlift for helping to save her husband’s life.
“We are very grateful,” Pam Gleason said last Wednesday.
An ambulance ride into Tucson, she added, wouldn’t have been nearly as quick.
Both Pam Gleason and Wisdom said they hope to see the court become a resource for medical assistance in the area.
“It is centrally located,” Pam Gleason said of the space, which sits below Bridge Road and east of the Tubac Fire District’s Station No. 1 on East Frontage Road.
But now, Wisdom said, he’s running into red tape. According to county records, the large land parcel is owned by St. Ann’s Catholic Church, though Wisdom himself maintains the area. Issues of liability and insurance are bubbling up.
“I've got to get all kinds of permission and permits and I don’t know what else,” he said.
Nevertheless, he was optimistic.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to be able to get that helicopter to land there,” he said.
Calling for help
When Joe Gleason began experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, Pam Gleason summoned her skills as a retired nurse practitioner and got to work.
First, she gave him aspirin; she checked his oxygen levels and blood pressure. And then, she said, she refused to drive him to the hospital.
Her husband, she added, was not happy with that decision.
But Pam Gleason had insisted on using EMS-supervised transportation, reasoning that he might run into more medical complications on the drive to the hospital.
“‘If something happens to you on the way, there’s nothing I can do for you,’” she recalled telling her husband at the time.
That’s a response medical professionals recommend. Driving a heart attack patient to a hospital, rather than taking an ambulance or air ambulance, is considerably more dangerous, according to Banner Health cardiologist Dr. Jason Hatch.
“The risk also spikes for individuals whose families bring them to the hospital,” Hatch told Banner Health officials in a 2020 interview.
So, the couple turned to emergency services.
A rural problem
For residents living on secluded roads, the arrival of an ambulance is not always instantaneous. What’s more, in Santa Cruz County, an available hospital bed can often be an hour’s drive away or longer.
It’s a problem woven throughout many rural communities, leaving residents at a disadvantage in the event of a medical emergency. In 2017, a multi-agency federal study estimated that across the United States, wait times for an ambulance to arrive were more than twice as long in rural areas than in cities. The study does not account for the ambulance ride itself, which takes even more time.
Air travel cuts that commute time considerably, saving potentially precious minutes for a patient’s survival.
According to Deputy Chief Ben Guerrero of the Tubac Fire District, medics had previously used nearby cul-de-sacs to land helicopters for patients in Tubac. But recently, homes were built in the area, causing the district to “(run) out of landing zones,” Guerrero explained.
That’s when the 30-by-30 foot field came into play on Feb. 22.
“The space was just sitting there,” Wisdom said. “Vacant.”
There are some limitations to using the court, Guerrero noted. The makeshift landing area is somewhat close to the Montessori de Santa Cruz elementary school, so landings could only happen outside of school hours. Nearby electrical wiring, he added, can also make landing difficult.
Still, Guerrero added, it’s an option.
And on Feb. 22, it was a good option, according to Pam Gleason.
For her husband, whom she describes as an avid biker, the heart attack happened “out of the blue.” It was a long week in the hospital, she added. Her husband had missed seeing the sun. Since returning, he’s been resting, taking pleasure in sitting outside and seeing neighbors.
She added she hasn’t met Wisdom yet – though she hopes and plans to do so.
In Wisdom’s own career, life-or-death situations were not uncommon. He’d served in the Navy, where his unit traveled to the Bay of Pigs and Vietnam. Later, he spent more than 20 years working in the police force, where he said he witnessed the effects of gun violence in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif.
So, he explained, “When we can save a life, that makes me very happy.”
Investing in community
The Friday morning after Joe Gleason was airlifted to Tucson, Wisdom was busy at work in Tubac. He scooped soil into a wheelbarrow, maintaining his baseball field – which sits meters away from the old pickleball court.
While the court-turned-helicopter pad didn’t shape up to be an athletic oasis, Wisdom has spent years carving out a makeshift sporting complex for local youth.
Wisdom’s baseball field spans wide, its white bases peeking out from beneath red-tinged dirt. Ramadas surround the silent field, casting shade. Nearby, a soccer field sits beneath the strengthening morning sun.
Behind the baseball field is a memorial garden Wisdom built for his son, Richard Wisdom, who died last year in a car crash.
Wisdom said athletes, including students at the nearby Montessori school, use the space, organizing kickball, soccer and baseball games.
He has a vision, though, for more: playgrounds, horseshoe games, volunteer coaches.
It took a lot of grunt work to establish the space. Previously, Wisdom said, the wide plot of land was filled with trees, rocks and boulders. He estimates he’s gone through 20 wheelbarrows building what he’s named Wisdom Sports & Scholars.
While the nearby pickleball court holds the potential to save lives, Wisdom contends that having parks and athletic outlets can be a big quality-of-life boost to local children and adolescents. As a police officer in Long Beach, Calif., he observed drug use and gun violence. That experience, he said, pushed him to build a park there for local children, and here in his hometown of Tubac, he’s attempting that same goal.
There have been setbacks to establishing sporting facilities in the wide plot of land, Wisdom said: lack of funds, liability issues, even monsoon rains last summer, which washed out the fields.
But, he added, “we just keep on trucking.”