On Tuesday afternoon, the door to the Noon Building creaked open. Emerging, Sarah Renshaw Nutt peeked outside, glanced down, and plucked a weed from the pavement.

The historic, flatiron structure sandwiched between Grand Avenue and Arroyo Boulevard at the eastern end of Elm Street has seen generations of Nogalians walk past its floor-to-ceiling windows. In the past century, it’s served as a boarding house for seniors, a tattoo parlor and an auto parts supplier, to name a few.

Postcards

Postcards designed by local artist Sarah Renshaw Nutt.
Noonsecondfloor

The second floor of the historic Noon Building could provide potential office space or lodging, according to owner Sarah Renshaw Nutt.


Tags

Load comments