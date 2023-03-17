On Tuesday afternoon, the door to the Noon Building creaked open. Emerging, Sarah Renshaw Nutt peeked outside, glanced down, and plucked a weed from the pavement.
The historic, flatiron structure sandwiched between Grand Avenue and Arroyo Boulevard at the eastern end of Elm Street has seen generations of Nogalians walk past its floor-to-ceiling windows. In the past century, it’s served as a boarding house for seniors, a tattoo parlor and an auto parts supplier, to name a few.
Most recently, its first floor held a music supply store for several years. The business closed last fall, leaving the building somewhat dormant.
Now, Renshaw Nutt is readying the Noon Building for another endeavor: a shop, she said, that would celebrate a mix of vintage, antique, and locally made products.
Or, as she puts it, “a little bit of everything.”
Walking through the space, Renshaw Nutt sorted through colorful, vintage-style postcards, celebrating local communities and landmarks: Tubac, the ghost town of Ruby, Elephant Head Peak. Renshaw Nutt, an artist, designs the prints herself.
“You go to any store and it’s just postcards … ‘Desert bloom! Desert sunset!’” she joked. “I was like, ‘We don’t have anything unique for us, for this region.’”
So far, the store-in-progress features a patchwork of products, like oil paintings, hand-painted plates, and Renshaw Nutt’s custom-designed keychains and postcards. Some of the music store infrastructure remains – a shelf, once used for holding records, could be refilled with comic books, Renshaw Nutt mused.
In one corner, flourishing plants tumble out of their pots. In another spot sits a large mirror and a rose-colored, vintage salon chair, complete with a hairdryer – a potential selfie station for visitors, according to the owner.
As she spoke, two men ambled along the sidewalk and came to an eventual stop, peering into the store before continuing on their way.
“I got a few people coming to the door, ‘When are you open?’” Renshaw Nutt said.
She looked around the vast space and answered her own question: “As soon as I get the OK.”
For now, Renshaw Nutt said, the store is undergoing updates to comply with fire codes. Already, a red logo in a diner-style font has been plastered onto the glass doors, inviting visitors to Nevenerdys gifts and antiques shop.
The name, Renshaw Nutt said, was a nod to her uncle, who’d spent part of his childhood in the Noon Building’s second floor. As a kid, he liked to make up words – leading to the name. “My sister and I always thought that was so cute,” Renshaw Nutt recalled.
In the 2000s, her grandmother died, followed by her uncle. He hadn’t had time, she said, to plan what he’d do with the 7,000-square-foot building.
“And that’s how I got this,” she added.
Test of time
Renshaw Nutt’s great-uncle, Adolphus Samuel Noon, constructed the first section of the building in 1908. Decades later, it was entered into the National Register of Historic Places – along with buildings on Morley, Grand and Sierra avenues.
Jim Woodward, an architect and historic preservationist, submitted the A.S. Noon Building to the register in 1984. Asked to justify the application, he noted that the structure “exemplifies commercial expansion for Nogales’ early 20th century growth period.”
Years later, it continues to house commercial spaces.
The first level of the building encompasses Lopez’s Sporting Goods, along with the headquarters of the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party and the upcoming Nevenerdys shop.
The second floor is vastly different: dusty and dim. It was condemned in the 1960s – it needs a fire escape, Renshaw Nutt explained. The windows are opaque, blocking sunlight; it takes a hearty push to open one. In one room, large trunks are packed with old, sepia photographs; a photographer, Renshaw Nutt said, had left his equipment in the room and never returned for it. In one corner, a large, plastic tarp stands in for a weakened ceiling.
At one point in the renovation process, Renshaw Nutt said, it was discovered that flocks of pigeons had crowded into one small room. Luckily, that problem has been solved, she added, comparing the predicament to an Alfred Hitchcock movie.
Despite the birds, dust and years of age, the building is intact. She’ll have to remove plaster and stucco from the interior, Renshaw Nutt noted, and add the fire escape.
The cost of the renovations prompted Renshaw Nutt to create a second GoFundMe – she’d started one in 2017 for the same purpose – and combined, the two campaigns have collected around $1,100 in total, according to the website.
In recent years, old buildings in Nogales have been renovated, though it can be a costly, and years-long process.
Down the street from the Noon Building, the once-vacant Bowman Hotel was rebuilt to house apartments for seniors – the result of a nearly decade-long endeavor. And a block east, an empty storefront on Morley Avenue was renovated to house a bike shop; now, the same space is set to reopen as a gallery and museum later this spring, according to owner Evan Kory.
While the Noon Building’s second floor needs work, if all goes as planned, eventually, “it’ll pay for itself,” Renshaw Nutt said.
On the upper level, she would rent out office space and short-term lodging. And maybe, she added, a rooftop bar above that.
“The potential up here,” she added, “is really great.”